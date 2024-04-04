Hoffmann Brothers Appoints Matt Whiat as Its New President
St. Louis, MO, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Hoffmann Brothers, a family-owned and full-service home service provider, is excited to announce the appointment of its new President. Matt Whiat is a highly accomplished executive with extensive experience in leadership development, executive coaching, and scalability. As President, he will play a key role in driving the company's growth, fostering innovation, and ensuring the continued delivery of exceptional customer service.
“I am excited and grateful to welcome Matt Whiat to Hoffmann Brothers as our President," said Chris Hoffmann, CEO and former President of Hoffmann Brothers. “Having worked with Matt for the last two years through our Advisory Board, I have developed great respect and admiration for his leadership and ability to make an impact.”
Hoffmann continued, “As our business looks to grow organically and by acquisitions, our leadership team was eager to find a President who could step into this mission-critical leadership role and steward us through this next stage of growth. The team is excited about the appointment of Matt and looks forward to the positive impact he will have on the company's continued success.”
Whiat most recently served as a Senior Partner and one of the Founding Partners of the Chapman & Co. Leadership Institute, a leadership consulting company within the Barry-Wehmiller organization. In that role, Whiat helped organizations of all types and sizes with their leadership challenges and opportunities. Prior to that, he served over 20 years as a United States Air Force Officer with assignments on the Joint Staff at the Pentagon, as a member of the United Nations to bring peace to Liberia in West Africa, and with NATO partners for operations in Afghanistan.
He holds graduate degrees in finance, management, and international relations and has an undergraduate background in industrial engineering and technology.
"I am honored to join Hoffmann Brothers, a company known for its commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. I look forward to working closely with the talented team and building on the strong foundation that Hoffmann Brothers has established," said Whiat.
About Hoffmann Brothers
Hoffmann Brothers is a family-owned, full-service residential and commercial provider for St. Louis, MO, and Nashville, TN. Since opening its doors over 40 years ago, they have provided heating, air conditioning, plumbing, drain, sewer, water heater, electrical, appliance services, and more. The company employs over 400 team members dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences and providing options and solutions to all home service needs. For more information, please visit https://www.hoffmannbros.com/.
