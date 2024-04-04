Money Saver Storage – Stanwood Opens in Stanwood, WA
Stanwood, WA, April 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Money Saver Storage – Stanwood announced the opening of a new self-storage facility, located at 26912 Florence Rd., at the intersection of Florence Rd. NW and 270th St. NW in downtown Stanwood.
The facility comprises 355 storage units, totaling 59,070 sq. ft. of storage space. It offers a variety of storage unit sizes, ranging from 5 x 5 units suitable for boxes and small furniture, to 12 x 20 units ideal for storing household goods or business inventory. All units are accessible at ground level with drive-up access, and the facility includes heated options to maintain items in optimal conditions throughout the year.
Additionally, the facility provides storage solutions for RVs and boats, with units varying in size from 15 x 20 to 12 x 40. Select units feature power hookups to facilitate maintenance and readiness. The security measures implemented at Money Saver Storage - Stanwood include 24-hour recorded video monitoring, pin-code access at entrances, and LED lighting.
Money Saver Stanwood LLC is the owner of the operation, and, in collaboration with Trachte Building Systems, designed the facility. Peak Development LLC is the developer and builder. West Coast Self-Storage Group, headquartered in Everett, Washington, will oversee operations.
“This was a very challenging site that required 6-8' of fill across the entire lot, something we hadn't done before and was quite a large undertaking," said Kyle Schrader, owner of Money Saver Storage- Stanwood. “Dawson Construction partnered with us on filling the lot and the civil contracting. This project would not have been possible without their expertise and efforts. We also relied heavily on local businesses such as Smokey Point Concrete, Skagit Aggregates, Swift Electric, and many others that worked together to help make this project a success. We are grateful for everyone that has contributed to our project and are excited to hand the keys over to West Coast Self Storage who we think will do an amazing job leading the Money Saver Brand as we enter into the Stanwood market.”
Sophie Vetter, District Manager for West Coast Self-Storage, echoed those comments. "We are thrilled to introduce Money Saver Storage to the Stanwood community. We believe the residents of Stanwood will truly appreciate having a new, high-quality option for both self-storage and RV storage right in their area. Our commitment to security, accessibility, and customer service means we're not just offering space; we're providing peace of mind and convenience. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the Stanwood community and serving its storage needs."
West Coast Self-Storage Group, headquartered in Everett, WA, is a well-established player in self-storage property management, acquisitions, and development, with a portfolio spanning 131 locations across the Western United States. More information is available at WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
The facility comprises 355 storage units, totaling 59,070 sq. ft. of storage space. It offers a variety of storage unit sizes, ranging from 5 x 5 units suitable for boxes and small furniture, to 12 x 20 units ideal for storing household goods or business inventory. All units are accessible at ground level with drive-up access, and the facility includes heated options to maintain items in optimal conditions throughout the year.
Additionally, the facility provides storage solutions for RVs and boats, with units varying in size from 15 x 20 to 12 x 40. Select units feature power hookups to facilitate maintenance and readiness. The security measures implemented at Money Saver Storage - Stanwood include 24-hour recorded video monitoring, pin-code access at entrances, and LED lighting.
Money Saver Stanwood LLC is the owner of the operation, and, in collaboration with Trachte Building Systems, designed the facility. Peak Development LLC is the developer and builder. West Coast Self-Storage Group, headquartered in Everett, Washington, will oversee operations.
“This was a very challenging site that required 6-8' of fill across the entire lot, something we hadn't done before and was quite a large undertaking," said Kyle Schrader, owner of Money Saver Storage- Stanwood. “Dawson Construction partnered with us on filling the lot and the civil contracting. This project would not have been possible without their expertise and efforts. We also relied heavily on local businesses such as Smokey Point Concrete, Skagit Aggregates, Swift Electric, and many others that worked together to help make this project a success. We are grateful for everyone that has contributed to our project and are excited to hand the keys over to West Coast Self Storage who we think will do an amazing job leading the Money Saver Brand as we enter into the Stanwood market.”
Sophie Vetter, District Manager for West Coast Self-Storage, echoed those comments. "We are thrilled to introduce Money Saver Storage to the Stanwood community. We believe the residents of Stanwood will truly appreciate having a new, high-quality option for both self-storage and RV storage right in their area. Our commitment to security, accessibility, and customer service means we're not just offering space; we're providing peace of mind and convenience. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the Stanwood community and serving its storage needs."
West Coast Self-Storage Group, headquartered in Everett, WA, is a well-established player in self-storage property management, acquisitions, and development, with a portfolio spanning 131 locations across the Western United States. More information is available at WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
Contact
West Coast Self-StorageContact
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
Categories