Cheryl Jacobs Ascends to Executive Director Role at MCG Partners
Boston, MA, April 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- MCG Partners, a prominent firm specializing in leadership, culture, and talent optimization, proudly announces the elevation of Cheryl Jacobs to the position of Executive Director. Ms. Jacobs, who has been an integral member of the MCG Partners team, brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of success to her new role.
As Executive Director, Cheryl Jacobs will spearhead strategic initiatives, oversee daily operations, and contribute to the continued growth and success of MCG Partners. Her commitment to excellence, innovative leadership, and client-focused approach have played a pivotal role in shaping the firm's reputation as a leader in leadership, culture, and talent optimization.
Cheryl has been with MCG Partners for over 14 years, which she has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and a deep understanding of the complexities of Executive Coaching, Leadership Development, Management Training, Predictive Index, Culture & Values, Managing Change, DEI, and Employee Engagement. Her expertise in designing and delivering programs, cultivating strong client relationships, and driving results has been instrumental in the firm's success.
Commenting on Cheryl Jacobs' promotion, Chuck Mollor, CEO of MCG Partners, expressed great enthusiasm, stating, "MCG Partners wouldn’t be where the company is today without Cheryl. Her values, strategic vision, and the impact she has had with the team, clients, and solutions make her the ideal person to lead MCG Partners into a new era of innovation and growth."
Under Cheryl Jacobs' guidance, MCG Partners aims to further enhance its position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking to optimize their leadership, culture, and talent capabilities. Her leadership will undoubtedly contribute to the ongoing success and expansion of the firm.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Erin Shockley
Administrator
MCG Partners
