Frank Dadah Elevated to Senior Vice President of Consulting Services at MCG Partners
Boston, MA, April 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- MCG Partners, a prominent firm specializing in leadership, culture, and talent optimization, is pleased to announce the promotion of Frank Dadah to the position of Senior Vice President of Consulting Services. This promotion recognizes Mr. Dadah exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled consulting services to their clients.
In his previous role, Mr. Dadah played a pivotal role in expanding MCG’s client base and utilization of executive coaching, management training, leadership development, and DEI solutions. His dedication to excellence and innovative problem-solving demonstrated his capability to lead our consulting services team to new heights.
As Senior Vice President of Consulting Services, Frank will drive the continued growth of MCG Services. His wealth of experience and deep understanding of our clients' needs position him as a driving force behind the continued success and growth of our consulting services.
MCG Partners' CEO, Chuck Mollor, expressed confidence in Mr. Dadah's ability to excel in his new role, stating, "MCG Partners is thrilled to recognize Frank for his significant accomplishments and are excited for his continued success. Through his commitment to our culture and values, Frank embodies MCG Partners' commitment to fostering impactful relationships with clients."
