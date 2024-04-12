SMC at Interphex Exhibition in New York City, April 16-18, 2024
Visit SMC at Booth 3353 at the Interphex exhibition where engineers, manufacturers and c-level executives from the pharmaceutical and biotech worlds will share and learn about the latest in their product development lifecycles. Interphex gives access to networking opportunities to over 500 global suppliers making it the premier event in the pharmaceutical industry.
Noblesville, IN, April 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SMC will feature its latest technological innovation, the Air Management System (AMS). The AMS monitors and measures pressure, air flow and temperature to provide the optimal supply of air pressure and volume for efficient process control to reduce demand on air compressors during machine operation and the functionality to throttle down to idle mode for nonoperating cycles for supporting sustainable manufacturing.
SMC will exhibit its latest process and automation technology:
· Liquid Isolation Valves
- Direct operation rocker and poppet type
- Solenoid and drive body separated by a diaphragm
- Pumping volume 0.01 µL or less
· Hygienic Design IP69K Servo Driven Electric Actuator
· Wireless Communication Solenoid Valve Manifold
- Uses secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryption
- Frequency hopping at 5ms intervals
- Cloud-based process management (IoT/Industry 4.0)
· Stainless Steel Chillers
- Air cooled
- ±0.1°C temperature stability
· Filters, Regulators and Airline Products
Interphex – Exhibit Hours:
April 16 (Tu) 10:00 am – 5:00 pm ET
April 17 (W) 10:00 am – 5:00 pm ET
April 18 (Th) 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Visit SMC at Booth 3353, Javits Center, 429 11th Ave., New York City 10001.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America (Noblesville, IN), a subsidiary of SMC Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
SMC will exhibit its latest process and automation technology:
· Liquid Isolation Valves
- Direct operation rocker and poppet type
- Solenoid and drive body separated by a diaphragm
- Pumping volume 0.01 µL or less
· Hygienic Design IP69K Servo Driven Electric Actuator
· Wireless Communication Solenoid Valve Manifold
- Uses secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryption
- Frequency hopping at 5ms intervals
- Cloud-based process management (IoT/Industry 4.0)
· Stainless Steel Chillers
- Air cooled
- ±0.1°C temperature stability
· Filters, Regulators and Airline Products
Interphex – Exhibit Hours:
April 16 (Tu) 10:00 am – 5:00 pm ET
April 17 (W) 10:00 am – 5:00 pm ET
April 18 (Th) 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Visit SMC at Booth 3353, Javits Center, 429 11th Ave., New York City 10001.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America (Noblesville, IN), a subsidiary of SMC Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
Contact
SMC Corporation of AmericaContact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Categories