Shaping the Future: Dr. Angela Butts Chester Joins Marquis Who's Who Class of 2023
A Visionary Leader in Women's Empowerment Takes Her Place Amongst the Best
Long Beach, CA, April 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Angela Butts Chester, a distinguished figure in the field of women's empowerment and motivational speaking, has been honored with inclusion in the esteemed Marquis Who's Who list for 2023. This recognition underscores Dr. Chester's relentless dedication to transforming the lives of purpose-driven women worldwide.
Driven by purpose Dr. Angela Butts Chester is unwavering about transforming the lives of purpose-driven women all around the world. With over 20 years of experience as a pastoral counselor, author, and motivational speaker, Dr. Chester has impacted the lives of countless individuals, empowering them to overcome limiting beliefs and embrace a life of abundance.
In the ensuing years throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Chester has built a reputation as a thought leader and catalyst for change. From her private practice in Long Beach, CA, to her role as the host of the award-winning television show "Daily Spark TV," she has inspired audiences to (re)discover themselves and expand their mindsets. Dr. Chester's commitment to women's empowerment extends beyond her professional endeavors, as evidenced by her leadership roles in various organizations and her advocacy for positive change. Visit drangelachester.com for more information.
Outside of her work beyond her professional accomplishments, Dr. Angela Butts Chester is deeply involved in her community and various organizations dedicated to mental health, entrepreneurship, and women's empowerment. As an Elder and leader at her church, she continues to uplift and inspire others, embodying the principles of faith, compassion, and resilience.
About Marquis Who's Who®
Marquis Who's Who has been recognizing outstanding professionals and achievers since 1899. The organization's biographical publications showcase individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields, serving as a valuable resource for researchers, journalists, and professionals worldwide. To view post on LinkedIn visit https://bit.ly/49IVZXr
562-209-2083
https://drangelachester.com
Facebook: @drangelachester
IG: @drangelachester
