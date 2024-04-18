OakBloom Marketing Welcomes Marcia Otto as Fractional Product Leader
San Francisco, CA, April 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- OakBloom Marketing, a Bay Area strategic marketing agency that provides fractional solutions for business-to-business (b2b) tech companies and startups, announced the appointment of Marcia Otto as fractional product leader. With over two decades of experience in enterprise SaaS software, Marcia brings a wealth of expertise in product leadership and strategy to extend OakBloom's ability to deliver exceptional results for clients.
What is fractional? It's a flexible and scalable solution that allows companies to access specialized skill sets without hiring full-time employees — so they gain expertise without breaking the bank.
As a Fractional Product Leader, Otto will provide startups with tailored product leadership and strategy, offering support across all stages of product development to accelerate growth and maximize success. Her proven track record of crafting visionary product strategies and delivering tangible results aligns with OakBloom's mission to help startups build magnetic brands and products that land with their target audience.
Jeanel Carlson, co-founder of OakBloom, expressed her enthusiasm about Marcia's addition to the team, stating, "Marcia's deep expertise and remarkable achievements in product leadership will undoubtedly elevate our ability to provide top-notch solutions to our clients. Her strategic vision and hands-on approach will help us continue to build strong branding for startups and position their products in market to maximize success."
Otto shared her excitement about joining OakBloom, stating, "I am honored to join OakBloom Marketing as a fractional product leader. Having dedicated my career to guiding startups through the development of effective solutions, I am eager to collaborate with the talented team at OakBloom to drive success for clients. I look forward to using my experience to help startups achieve their product goals and unlock their full potential."
Otto’s ability to envision strategy and execute effectively has consistently driven substantial business outcomes for the organizations she has served. Her achievements include her role as Vice President of Digital Experience & Platforms at Health Advocate, where she spearheaded initiatives that resulted in triple-digit growth in online engagement and revenue.
For technology companies or startups looking to build winning products, turn to OakBloom to drive impactful results. To learn more about OakBloom Marketing, visit www.oakbloommarketing.com or contact the team at hello@oakbloommarketing.com.
About OakBloom Marketing
OakBloom Marketing helps startups build magnetic brands (and now products!) and stories that influence their target audience. Through fractional marketing solutions, OakBloom empowers startups to access specialized expertise across services, including strategic marketing, communications, content, and products, with more cost flexibility than traditional in-house hires.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Emily James or Jeanel Carlson
hello@oakbloommarketing.com
