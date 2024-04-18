OakBloom Marketing Welcomes Marcia Otto as Fractional Product Leader

OakBloom Marketing, a Bay Area strategic marketing agency that provides fractional solutions for business-to-business (b2b) tech companies and startups, announced the appointment of Marcia Otto as fractional product leader. With over two decades of experience in enterprise SaaS software, Marcia brings a wealth of expertise in product leadership and strategy to extend OakBloom's ability to deliver exceptional results for clients.