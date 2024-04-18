Powers Insurance & Risk Management Hires Mike Blankenship
Commercial Lines Account Manager has nearly 10 years of insurance experience.
St. Louis, MO, April 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mike Blankenship has been hired as Commercial Lines Account Manager at Powers Insurance & Risk Management, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region.
In this role, Blankenship’s responsibilities include managing all aspects of existing clients’ renewal and policy coverage, as well as assisting with new business and sales prospects. He will work closely with the company’s producers to ensure all services are handled in an efficient and effective manner.
Blankenship brings nearly 10 years of insurance experience to Powers Insurance & Risk Management. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from the University of Missouri-Columbia in Columbia, Mo. and is licensed in Property & Casualty, as well as Life & Health insurance. Blankenship has earned numerous insurance certifications, including Associate in Insurance (AINS), Construction Risk and Insurance Specialist (CRIS), and Management Liability Insurance Specialist (MLIS).
“Mike has proven risk management experience that will benefit our client relationships,” said Powers Insurance and Risk Management President JD Powers. “His extensive skill set makes him an essential asset to our growing organization, and we look forward to working with him.”
Founded in 1991, Powers Insurance & Risk Management provides personal and business insurance, surety, risk management, and employee benefits. Founded in 2006, sister company Valley Insurance Agency Alliance is a cohesive family of over 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois that generates more than $600 million in written premium. VIAA is the regional founding member for SIAA – The Agent Alliance, a $12.5 billion national alliance. The companies are headquartered at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information, call (314) 725-1414.
