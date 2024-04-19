AMPP Launches French-Language Basic Coatings Inspector Certification and Ethics eCourse
AMPP launches its Basic Coatings Inspector Certification and Ethics for the Corrosion Professional eCourse in French, targeting French-speaking professionals and meeting new regulatory demands.
Houston, TX, April 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the global authority in materials protection and performance, announces the launch of its Basic Coatings Inspector Certification (CIP Level 1) and the Ethics for the Corrosion Professional eCourse in French. This initiative, a first for AMPP, caters to French-speaking professionals in the corrosion and coatings industry and aligns with recent regulatory demands.
The first French-language CIP Level 1 course is currently underway in Montreal. This course provides in-depth training through lectures, group exercises, practical labs, and real-life inspection projects. Participants are trained in essential aspects such as the science of corrosion, protective coatings, surface preparation, quality control, and much more.
The translation of the Basic Coatings Inspector Certification and the Ethics for the Corrosion Professional eCourse into French was in response to increased demand from AMPP’s French-speaking members and changes in local regulatory laws. The newly translated Ethics course, also available in French this month, is an online, self-paced module exploring corrosion management's ethical dimensions.
"Offering these essential courses in French not only extends our reach but also enhances our ability to meet the diverse needs of our students and professionals globally,” said Alicia Yust, AMPP’s director of Learning Development. “By adapting our training programs to fit the linguistic and regulatory landscapes of the regions we serve, we are reaffirming our commitment to the professional development of all our members."
The launch of the French-language courses precedes the upcoming Certified Coatings Inspector (CIP Level 2) Program, which is scheduled to be offered in French in October 2024.
To learn more about the Basic Coatings Inspector Certification (CIP Level 1), visit https://www.ampp.org/education/education-resources/courses-by-program/coating-inspector-program/cip-1. For more information on the Ethics for the Corrosion Professional eCourse, visit https://www.ampp.org/education/education-resources/courses-by-program/general-corrosion/ethics-for-the-corrosion-professional.
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the world’s largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization, serving more than 35,000 members in over 140 countries. AMPP is headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, and additional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
Contact
Jennifer Kramer, APR
https://www.ampp.org
