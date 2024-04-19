SMC Exhibits at Craft Brewers Conference in Las Vegas, April 22-24

The Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America Show, presented by the Brewers Association, will be in Las Vegas on April 22-24. BrewExpo America is the premier trade show in North America focused on craft brewing, making it an in one location event for brewers to connect with over 10,000 industry professionals ranging from component manufacturers, vendors and beer enthusiasts.