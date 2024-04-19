SMC Exhibits at Craft Brewers Conference in Las Vegas, April 22-24
The Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America Show, presented by the Brewers Association, will be in Las Vegas on April 22-24. BrewExpo America is the premier trade show in North America focused on craft brewing, making it an in one location event for brewers to connect with over 10,000 industry professionals ranging from component manufacturers, vendors and beer enthusiasts.
Noblesville, IN, April 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Visit the SMC Corporation of America at Booth # 2354 to experience the latest in automation, controls and process innovations for the craft brewing industry. This is an opportunity to see and touch SMC’s most advanced technologies in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) components, I-O Link capable sensors and actuators, solenoid valve manifolds with wireless fieldbus, and the newest series of FRLs (filter, regulators) to support breweries of all capacities and their respective processes and packaging needs.
Products on exhibit will be:
Pneumatic Solenoid Valves w/ Wireless Fieldbus
Electro-Pneumatic Pressure Regulators
Electro-Pneumatic Flow Sensors
Food Safety Components
Washdown Stainless Steel Components
Chillers & Thermo Control Units
Refrigerated Air Dryers
Air Filtration
Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America Trade Show Hours:
April 22 (Mon) 10:00 – 5:00 pm PT
April 23 (Tues) 10:00 – 5:00 pm PT
April 24 (Wed) 9:00 – noon PT
Visit SMC at Booth # 2354 – Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America
The Venetian Convention & Expo Center
201 Sands Ave., Las Vegas, NV, 89169
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America (Noblesville, IN), a subsidiary of SMC Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
Products on exhibit will be:
Pneumatic Solenoid Valves w/ Wireless Fieldbus
Electro-Pneumatic Pressure Regulators
Electro-Pneumatic Flow Sensors
Food Safety Components
Washdown Stainless Steel Components
Chillers & Thermo Control Units
Refrigerated Air Dryers
Air Filtration
Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America Trade Show Hours:
April 22 (Mon) 10:00 – 5:00 pm PT
April 23 (Tues) 10:00 – 5:00 pm PT
April 24 (Wed) 9:00 – noon PT
Visit SMC at Booth # 2354 – Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America
The Venetian Convention & Expo Center
201 Sands Ave., Las Vegas, NV, 89169
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America (Noblesville, IN), a subsidiary of SMC Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
Contact
SMC Corporation of AmericaContact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Categories