SMC Exhibits at Craft Brewers Conference in Las Vegas, April 22-24

Noblesville, IN, April 19, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Visit the SMC Corporation of America at Booth # 2354 to experience the latest in automation, controls and process innovations for the craft brewing industry. This is an opportunity to see and touch SMC’s most advanced technologies in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) components, I-O Link capable sensors and actuators, solenoid valve manifolds with wireless fieldbus, and the newest series of FRLs (filter, regulators) to support breweries of all capacities and their respective processes and packaging needs.Products on exhibit will be:Pneumatic Solenoid Valves w/ Wireless FieldbusElectro-Pneumatic Pressure RegulatorsElectro-Pneumatic Flow SensorsFood Safety ComponentsWashdown Stainless Steel ComponentsChillers & Thermo Control UnitsRefrigerated Air DryersAir FiltrationCraft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America Trade Show Hours:April 22 (Mon) 10:00 – 5:00 pm PTApril 23 (Tues) 10:00 – 5:00 pm PTApril 24 (Wed) 9:00 – noon PTVisit SMC at Booth # 2354 – Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo AmericaThe Venetian Convention & Expo Center201 Sands Ave., Las Vegas, NV, 89169About SMC Corporation of AmericaSMC Corporation of America (Noblesville, IN), a subsidiary of SMC Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.