Allpack Fulfillment Celebrates 19th Anniversary with Massive Bicoastal Expansion
Allpack Fulfillment, a premier third-party logistics (3PL) provider, proudly celebrates its 19th year of operation and announces a significant expansion with the addition of over 1 million square feet of warehouse space across both the East and West coasts.
Butner, NC, April 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Allpack Fulfillment, a premier third-party logistics (3PL) provider, proudly celebrates its 19th year of operation and announces a significant expansion with the addition of over 1 million square feet of warehouse space across both the East and West coasts.
With nearly two decades in the logistics field, Allpack Fulfillment has become a reliable partner for businesses in need of customized, comprehensive logistics services. This growth not only highlights the company's ongoing commitment to excellence but also enhances its ability to support clients across the United States.
"Our 19th anniversary is not just a celebration of our past achievements, but also a stepping stone for the future." said Andy Forbis, Founder and President of Allpack Fulfillment. "This expansion is our way of reinforcing our promise to deliver outstanding value and service to our customers."
Positioning additional operational space strategically on both coasts allows Allpack Fulfillment to better meet the growing demands for effective and scalable logistics solutions, particularly in the booming e-commerce sector. This move is designed to offer clients enhanced speed, flexibility, and efficiency in their supply chains, while allowing warehouses to maximize their once underutilized warehouse space.
"We see this expansion as a key investment in our future." Andy Forbis added. "It's about setting ourselves up to better support our clients' growth and success in the coming years."
As Allpack Fulfillment enters its 19th year, the company continues to focus on delivering innovative and client-focused logistics solutions. With a commitment to industry-leading expertise, cutting-edge facilities, and continual innovation, Allpack Fulfillment remains dedicated to driving value for clients across various industries.
Jessica Carter
919-529-2468 ext. 9
www.allpackfulfillment.com
