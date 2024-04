Agenda Announced for Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs conference in London

London, United Kingdom, April 23, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Henry Stewart Events is delighted to unveil the agenda for the highly anticipated Semantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs conference, scheduled for 27 June 2024, in London.For more information and to register for Semantic Data 2024, please visit https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-2024Session Highlights include:Realising the Semantic Layer:Lulit Tesfaye, Partner at Enterprise Knowledge, LLC, will elucidate the practical applications of advanced knowledge engineering and artificial intelligence (AI), guiding participants through leveraging the semantic layer to enhance knowledge capture, data integration, interpretation, and decision-making.The Role of Semantics in Improving Customer Service:Rahel Anne Bailie, Content Solutions Director at Technically Write IT, will explore the transformative impact of semantics on the customer support experience, from alleviating service rage to ensuring client satisfaction.The Three Flavours of Taxonomy Tools:Joyce van Aalten, Consultant at Invenier, will navigate participants through the diverse landscape of taxonomy tools, offering valuable insights into choosing the right tool for organisational needs.Data Transformation in e-Commerce:Rebecca Ruprecht, Ontology Lead at eBay, will showcase eBay's innovative use of AI to enhance taxonomy and streamline data processes, revolutionising the e-commerce experience.Speakers Include:Ian Davis, Taxonomy Manager, Dods GroupSilver Oliver, Information Architect, Data LanguageAnya Somerville, Head of Indexing and Data Management, House of Commons LibraryChristian Baber, Chief Portfolio Officer, The Pistoia AllianceJane Lomax, Head of Ontologies, SciBiteHelmut Nagy, Chief Product Officer, Semantic Web CompanyAvinash Dixit, Head of Life Science Practice & Customer Success, DatavidMarc Stephenson, Co-founder/Director, MetataxisFeaturing an outstanding roster of speakers covering a variety of topics, participants will gain valuable insights and form new connections during the event.Sponsored by: Pool Party and OntotextSponsorship and exhibiting opportunities are available; please contact Rebecca Chamberlain at RebeccaC@henrystewart.co.ukFor media queries, please contact Simi Dhillon-Sapal, Marketing Consultant, at simid@henrystewart.co.ukSemantic Data 2024: Taxonomy, Ontology, and Knowledge Graphs27 June 2024etc.venues 155 BishopsgateLondon, UK#SemanticDataLDN #SemanticData2024https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/semantic-data-2024About Henry Stewart Events:Henry Stewart Events (HSE) provides worldwide state of the art, face to face events and webinars in the Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Creative Operations spaces. HSE brings together DAM and Creative Operations practitioners from a wide range of organizations – from media and entertainment, CPG, agencies and non-profits to healthcare, education and government - www.henrystewartconferences.com