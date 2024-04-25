Flexxbotics Announces Robot Compatibility with Heidenhain CNC Controls
Boston, MA, April 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Flexxbotics, delivering workcell digitalization for robot-driven manufacturing, today announced advanced robot machine tending connectivity compatible with the entire range of Heidenhain CNC controllers. With Flexxbotics next generation machining environments using robotics with Heidenhain controlled machines achieve higher yields, greater throughput and increased profit per part.
Flexxbotics’ patent-pending FlexxCORE technology enables robots to securely connect and communicate with Heidenhain technology on equipment in the smart factory to provide more powerful, flexible and open robot connectivity than previously possible. Flexxbotics compatibility includes Heidenhain’s TNC 7, TNC 640, TNC 620, TNC 320, TNC 128, CNC PILOT 640 and MANUALplus 620 series of controls.
“We understand the complexities of robot-machine communications, and that when robots are unable to interoperate with the machines quality issues can occur and efficiency gains are reduced,” said Tyler Modelski, CTO & Co-founder of Flexxbotics. “What we are doing with the Flexxbotics solution is enabling the robots to connect with all different types of machines in order to optimize the operation of each machine.”
In addition to compatibility with Heidenhain products Flexxbotics is compatible with a wide range of open standard protocols including OPC/UA, MTConnect, Modbus-TCP, TCP/IP, Ethernet/IP, and DeviceNet along with MELSEC, Profibus/Profinet and other proprietary controllers and interfacing protocols.
Flexxbotics robotic workcell digitalization is the backbone of the Smart Factory, delivering robot-driven manufacturing at scale with autonomous process control for advanced machining operations. Flexxbotics’ SaaS/hybrid architecture also runs both online and offline so production continues with or without internet access, and Flexxbotics works with existing business systems such as CAD/CAM, SCADA/HMI, IIoT, MES, ERP, PLM and others for complete synchronization.
A full set of bidirectional communication, transform and routing capabilities are available in Flexxbotics for the robots and machinery with Heidenhain solutions that are connected including loading PLC programs, sending instructions, updating parameters and status awareness depending on the equipment’s capabilities so the robots drive the machines in the smart factory.
“Every manufacturer is at a different stage of enabling robotics in their smart factory,” said Tyler Bouchard, Co-founder & CEO of Flexxbotics. “That’s why we’ve made Flexxbotics able to connect with both the latest and the older machine controllers so our solution can be deployed quickly at scale, factory-wide or incrementally, one workcell at a time.”
About Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics robotic workcell digitalization is the backbone of the Smart Factory delivering autonomous process control for next generation machining environments. Flexxbotics SaaS/hybrid solutions enable robot-driven manufacturing at scale. Flexxbotics breakthrough, the FlexxCORE™ technology, seamlessly connects and coordinates robots with existing automation equipment, IT systems and people. More powerful, flexible and open, Flexxbotics revolutionizes the use of robotics in complex production. Visit www.flexxbotics.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.
Marc Lind
+1 (877) 456 1576
https://flexxbotics.com/
