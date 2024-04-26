Holistified Expands Global Reach, Welcomes Visa Global Office as Prestigious Client for CEMEA Employee Wellness
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, April 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Holistified, the UAE's leading force in corporate wellness, continues its global expansion by welcoming Visa, the world leader in digital payments, as a new client. This exciting collaboration sees Holistified delivering impactful online wellness initiatives for Visa employees across the Central Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA) region.
Holistified's reputation for crafting exceptional online and in-person corporate wellness solutions precedes them. Numerous organisations have benefited from their comprehensive approach, built upon the eight pillars of well-being. The addition of Visa to their prestigious client list further solidifies Holistified's position as a leader in creating customised wellness programs that resonate with a global worksforce.
Holistified is an online wellness programs are specifically designed to address the unique needs of a geographically dispersed workforce. Through engaging workshops, interactive sessions, and personalised resources, Holistified empowers employees to thrive in all aspects of their lives, from physical and emotional well-being to financial security and environmental awareness.
This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Holistified. By welcoming Visa as a client, they gain valuable exposure on the world stage while empowering Visa's employees to achieve holistic well-being. Ultimately, this fosters a happier, healthier, and more productive workforce across the CEMEA region.
About Holistified
Holistified isn't your average wellness provider; they're a catalyst for positive change. Dedicated to guiding individuals and corporations towards holistic well-being, Holistified offers a dynamic suite of services, from online programs like those designed for Visa, to immersive retreats and personalised wellness plans. They address all eight pillars of wellness, ensuring a truly comprehensive approach to a happier, healthier you.
Invest in your workforce's well-being - choose Holistified.
Holistified's reputation for crafting exceptional online and in-person corporate wellness solutions precedes them. Numerous organisations have benefited from their comprehensive approach, built upon the eight pillars of well-being. The addition of Visa to their prestigious client list further solidifies Holistified's position as a leader in creating customised wellness programs that resonate with a global worksforce.
Holistified is an online wellness programs are specifically designed to address the unique needs of a geographically dispersed workforce. Through engaging workshops, interactive sessions, and personalised resources, Holistified empowers employees to thrive in all aspects of their lives, from physical and emotional well-being to financial security and environmental awareness.
This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Holistified. By welcoming Visa as a client, they gain valuable exposure on the world stage while empowering Visa's employees to achieve holistic well-being. Ultimately, this fosters a happier, healthier, and more productive workforce across the CEMEA region.
About Holistified
Holistified isn't your average wellness provider; they're a catalyst for positive change. Dedicated to guiding individuals and corporations towards holistic well-being, Holistified offers a dynamic suite of services, from online programs like those designed for Visa, to immersive retreats and personalised wellness plans. They address all eight pillars of wellness, ensuring a truly comprehensive approach to a happier, healthier you.
Invest in your workforce's well-being - choose Holistified.
Contact
HolistifiedContact
Laxmi Sharma
971 50 644 8300
https://holistified.com/
Laxmi Sharma
971 50 644 8300
https://holistified.com/
Categories