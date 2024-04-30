A-Team Group Announces Winners of Innovation Awards 2024
A-Team Group has announced the winners of its prestigious Innovation Awards 2024.
London, United Kingdom, April 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group has announced the winners of its prestigious Innovation Awards 2024. The awards celebrate innovative projects and teams across vendor and practitioner communities that make use of new and emerging technologies to deliver high-value solutions for financial institutions in capital markets with a focus on data management, trading technology, RegTech or ESG.
Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group, says: “Congratulations to the winners of our Innovation Awards 2024. Thank you to all the practitioners and vendors that entered their ground-breaking solutions and services, and to A-Team Group’s independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners. These awards are extremely popular and competitive, highlighting technology innovation that will be game changing for capital markets participants.”
This year’s Innovation Awards included over 40 categories across A-Team Group’s Data Management Insight, TradingTech Insight, RegTech Insight and ESG Insight news channels. They ranged from Most Innovative Smart Trader Desktops and Workflows to Most Innovative Data Standards Initiative, Most Innovative ESG Data Solution, Most Innovative AI in Regulatory Compliance Initiative, Most Innovative Data-Driven Transformation Project, Most Innovative Financial Technology Executive, Most Innovative Professional Development Initiative, and more.
Award Winners
Most Innovative Regulatory Reporting Solution - Regnology
Most Innovative Smart Trader Desktops & Workflows - Interop.io
Most Innovative AI in Trading Initiative - Quod Financial
Most Innovative Alternative Data Solution for Trading & Analytics - S&P Global Market Intelligence
Most Innovative Hosted/Managed Enterprise Data Management - SmartStream Technologies
Most Innovative Data Standards Initiative -Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) and Digital Token Identifier Foundation (DTIF)
Most Innovative Data Governance Initiative - Arcesium
Most Innovative Data Quality Initiative - Axoni
Most Innovative ESG Data Solution - Bloomberg Data Management Services
Most Innovative Use of AI in an Enterprise Data Management Initiative - Canoe Intelligence
Most Innovative Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy - CJC
Most Innovative Conduct Risk Project - DbCom/ EQube
Most Innovative Professional Development Initiative - Exactpro
Most Innovative Market Data Solution - Exegy
Most Innovative API Framework/Microservices Architecture for Trading - FXSpotStream
Most Innovative Use of Open Source/Cloud Technologies - GoldenSource
Most Innovative Financial Technology Executive - Neil Vernon, Chief Technology Officer, Gresham Technologies
Most Innovative Trade Surveillance Solution - ION
Most Innovative Team - IPC Systems
Most Innovative Entity Data Hierarchies Approach - MCO (MyComplianceOffice)
Most Innovative Client Onboarding and Lifecycle Management Solution - NICE Actimize
Most Innovative Cloud-Based Trading Analytics Initiative - oneZero
Most Innovative Solution for Front-Office/Trading - Overbond
Most Innovative Regulatory Compliance Monitoring / Management - S&P Global Market Intelligence Cappitech
Most Innovative AI in Regulatory Compliance Initiative - Saifr
Most Innovative Supply Chain Risk Management / Know Your Vendor Initiative - smartKYC
Most Innovative Data-Driven Transformation Project - Xceptor
Most Innovative Buy-Side Trading Workflow / STP Appital
Most Innovative Operational Resilience / Business Continuity Initiative - Imandra
Most Innovative Sanctions and PEPs Data Solution - Moody's Analytics
Most Innovative Project - Aquis Exchange PLC
Most Innovative AML / Financial Crime Compliance Initiative - Arctic Intelligence
Most Innovative Use of Alternative Data in Regulatory Compliance - Evidology Systems
Most Innovative KYC Investigation & Due Diligence - KYC Hub
Most Innovative Alternative Data Solution - SentiStocks
Most Innovative Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery - BMLL
Most Innovative use of Generative AI - Bridgewise
Most Innovative Cyber Security Initiative - Coincover
Most Innovative Implementation of Knowledge Graph Technologies - Estimand
Most Innovative Data Orchestration for Regulatory Reporting - Nasdaq
Most Innovative Use of Distributed Ledger Technology/Blockchain - R3
Most Innovative Data Lineage Solution - Solidatus
Most Innovative Trade & Transaction Reporting Initiative - Trade iQ
Most Innovative Digital Rights Management & Licensing Compliance Solution - TRG Screen
Most Innovative ESG Regulatory Reporting Solution - Worldfavor
You can find out more about A-Team Group awards, which cover data management, trading technology, RegTech and ESG, here https://bit.ly/ateamawards.
