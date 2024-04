A-Team Group Announces Winners of Innovation Awards 2024

London, United Kingdom, April 30, 2024 --( PR.com )-- A-Team Group has announced the winners of its prestigious Innovation Awards 2024. The awards celebrate innovative projects and teams across vendor and practitioner communities that make use of new and emerging technologies to deliver high-value solutions for financial institutions in capital markets with a focus on data management, trading technology, RegTech or ESG.Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group, says: “Congratulations to the winners of our Innovation Awards 2024. Thank you to all the practitioners and vendors that entered their ground-breaking solutions and services, and to A-Team Group’s independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners. These awards are extremely popular and competitive, highlighting technology innovation that will be game changing for capital markets participants.”This year’s Innovation Awards included over 40 categories across A-Team Group’s Data Management Insight, TradingTech Insight, RegTech Insight and ESG Insight news channels. They ranged from Most Innovative Smart Trader Desktops and Workflows to Most Innovative Data Standards Initiative, Most Innovative ESG Data Solution, Most Innovative AI in Regulatory Compliance Initiative, Most Innovative Data-Driven Transformation Project, Most Innovative Financial Technology Executive, Most Innovative Professional Development Initiative, and more.Award WinnersMost Innovative Regulatory Reporting Solution - RegnologyMost Innovative Smart Trader Desktops & Workflows - Interop.ioMost Innovative AI in Trading Initiative - Quod FinancialMost Innovative Alternative Data Solution for Trading & Analytics - S&P Global Market IntelligenceMost Innovative Hosted/Managed Enterprise Data Management - SmartStream TechnologiesMost Innovative Data Standards Initiative -Association of National Numbering Agencies (ANNA) and Digital Token Identifier Foundation (DTIF)Most Innovative Data Governance Initiative - ArcesiumMost Innovative Data Quality Initiative - AxoniMost Innovative ESG Data Solution - Bloomberg Data Management ServicesMost Innovative Use of AI in an Enterprise Data Management Initiative - Canoe IntelligenceMost Innovative Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy - CJCMost Innovative Conduct Risk Project - DbCom/ EQubeMost Innovative Professional Development Initiative - ExactproMost Innovative Market Data Solution - ExegyMost Innovative API Framework/Microservices Architecture for Trading - FXSpotStreamMost Innovative Use of Open Source/Cloud Technologies - GoldenSourceMost Innovative Financial Technology Executive - Neil Vernon, Chief Technology Officer, Gresham TechnologiesMost Innovative Trade Surveillance Solution - IONMost Innovative Team - IPC SystemsMost Innovative Entity Data Hierarchies Approach - MCO (MyComplianceOffice)Most Innovative Client Onboarding and Lifecycle Management Solution - NICE ActimizeMost Innovative Cloud-Based Trading Analytics Initiative - oneZeroMost Innovative Solution for Front-Office/Trading - OverbondMost Innovative Regulatory Compliance Monitoring / Management - S&P Global Market Intelligence CappitechMost Innovative AI in Regulatory Compliance Initiative - SaifrMost Innovative Supply Chain Risk Management / Know Your Vendor Initiative - smartKYCMost Innovative Data-Driven Transformation Project - XceptorMost Innovative Buy-Side Trading Workflow / STP AppitalMost Innovative Operational Resilience / Business Continuity Initiative - ImandraMost Innovative Sanctions and PEPs Data Solution - Moody's AnalyticsMost Innovative Project - Aquis Exchange PLCMost Innovative AML / Financial Crime Compliance Initiative - Arctic IntelligenceMost Innovative Use of Alternative Data in Regulatory Compliance - Evidology SystemsMost Innovative KYC Investigation & Due Diligence - KYC HubMost Innovative Alternative Data Solution - SentiStocksMost Innovative Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery - BMLLMost Innovative use of Generative AI - BridgewiseMost Innovative Cyber Security Initiative - CoincoverMost Innovative Implementation of Knowledge Graph Technologies - EstimandMost Innovative Data Orchestration for Regulatory Reporting - NasdaqMost Innovative Use of Distributed Ledger Technology/Blockchain - R3Most Innovative Data Lineage Solution - SolidatusMost Innovative Trade & Transaction Reporting Initiative - Trade iQMost Innovative Digital Rights Management & Licensing Compliance Solution - TRG ScreenMost Innovative ESG Regulatory Reporting Solution - WorldfavorYou can find out more about A-Team Group awards, which cover data management, trading technology, RegTech and ESG, here https://bit.ly/ateamawards.