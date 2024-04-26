Elanders Americas Earns Partner-level Status in John Deere’s Achieving Excellence Program
Elanders Americas Earns Partner-level Status in John Deere’s Achieving Excellence Program for providing products and service of outstanding quality and commitment to continuous improvement.
Davenport, IA, April 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Elanders Americas, a global print solutions supplier, has earned Partner-level status, John Deere’s highest supplier rating, in the John Deere Achieving Excellence (AE) Program. Partner-level status is awarded to suppliers who have demonstrated a commitment to providing products and service of outstanding quality and commitment to continuous improvement.
Elanders Americas has supplied John Deere factories, dealers, and customers with literature printing services for over 40 years. Responding to customer and environmental changes, we have perfected global just-in-time and on-demand delivery, setup an 800# call center, and developed an online bookstore with tens of thousands of titles.
“We are extremely proud of our performance and ability to adjust to changes in global demands,” said Jay McEvoy, President, and CFO of Elanders Americas. “We work hard to provide customers with quality products, through sustainable processes, with exceptional service and it is an honor to be recognized as a Partner-level supplier by John Deere.”
