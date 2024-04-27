Itzhome Founders Chris Wootton and Kirsty Rickett Lead Expansion Into New Markets, Pioneering the Future of Home Services
Chris Wootton and Kirsty Rickett, founders of Itzhome, are driving the company's expansion into new markets, signalling an exciting phase of growth for the innovative platform. With a combined experience of over 50 years in the industry, Wootton and Rickett are leading the charge towards a more convenient, efficient, and customer-centric approach to home maintenance and care.
Ormskirk, United Kingdom, April 27, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In an exciting move that underscores its commitment to providing homeowners with unparalleled convenience and quality, Itzhome is proud to announce the expansion into new markets under the visionary leadership of its founders, Chris Wootton and Kirsty Rickett.
Chris Wootton, a seasoned leader with over three decades of experience in managing domestic service businesses at both local and national levels, brings a wealth of strategic insight and operational expertise to Itzhome. His relentless pursuit of excellence and unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction have been instrumental in shaping Itzhome's mission and guiding its trajectory towards success.
Kirsty Rickett, renowned for her nearly two decades of pioneering work in the franchise partnership space, has been a driving force behind numerous businesses' rapid growth and expansion. Her strategic acumen and innovative approach to business development have positioned Itzhome as a trailblazer in the on-demand home services industry, setting new standards for efficiency, reliability, and customer care.
The expansion into new markets represents a strategic milestone for Itzhome, as the company continues to disrupt and redefine the traditional home services landscape. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, robust partnerships, and a relentless focus on delivering exceptional service experiences, Itzhome is poised to revolutionise how homeowners address their domestic needs.
Itzhome is a leading platform for on-demand home services, committed to reshaping the way homeowners access and experience domestic services. Founded by industry veterans Chris Wootton and Kirsty Rickett, Itzhome combines innovative technology with a passion for service excellence to provide homeowners with seamless, reliable, and personalised home service solutions.
Chris Wootton, a seasoned leader with over three decades of experience in managing domestic service businesses at both local and national levels, brings a wealth of strategic insight and operational expertise to Itzhome. His relentless pursuit of excellence and unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction have been instrumental in shaping Itzhome's mission and guiding its trajectory towards success.
Kirsty Rickett, renowned for her nearly two decades of pioneering work in the franchise partnership space, has been a driving force behind numerous businesses' rapid growth and expansion. Her strategic acumen and innovative approach to business development have positioned Itzhome as a trailblazer in the on-demand home services industry, setting new standards for efficiency, reliability, and customer care.
The expansion into new markets represents a strategic milestone for Itzhome, as the company continues to disrupt and redefine the traditional home services landscape. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, robust partnerships, and a relentless focus on delivering exceptional service experiences, Itzhome is poised to revolutionise how homeowners address their domestic needs.
Itzhome is a leading platform for on-demand home services, committed to reshaping the way homeowners access and experience domestic services. Founded by industry veterans Chris Wootton and Kirsty Rickett, Itzhome combines innovative technology with a passion for service excellence to provide homeowners with seamless, reliable, and personalised home service solutions.
Contact
ItzhomeContact
Chris Wootton
+44 01695 667766
https://itzhome.com
Chris Wootton
+44 01695 667766
https://itzhome.com
Categories