Sunil Ramlall at Granite State HR Conference with Johnny Taylor, CEO, of SHRM
Sunil Ramlall, Ph.D. represented University of New Hampshire, College of Professional Studies at the Granite State HR Conference in April, 2024. Johnny Taylor, J.D. was the featured speaker.
Rosemount, MN, April 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- University of New Hampshire's Dr. Sunil Ramlall Spearheads SHRM Student Chapter at Granite State HR Conference
In a resounding display of commitment to excellence in Human Resources (HR) education and practice, Dr. Sunil Ramlall, representing the University of New Hampshire's College of Professional Studies, announced the establishment of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) student chapter at the Granite State HR Conference. The announcement came as a highlight of the event, marking a significant milestone in the university's dedication to preparing future HR leaders.
Dr. Ramlall, a distinguished faculty member, took to the podium at the conference, emphasizing the importance of bridging academic knowledge with real-world practice in the field of HR. As the faculty advisor of the newly established SHRM student chapter, he expressed his deep commitment to nurturing the next generation of HR professionals.
The SHRM student chapter at the University of New Hampshire aims to provide students with unparalleled opportunities for professional development, networking, and community engagement. Through workshops, guest lectures, and networking events, students will have the chance to enhance their skills, connect with industry professionals, and make a positive impact in their communities.
Dr. Sunil Ramlall and Johnny Taylor, the CEO of SHRM met briefly after the conference. The two leaders engaged in a fruitful discussion on pressing HR issues including the future of work.
Reflecting on the significance of the SHRM student chapter, Dr. Ramlall expressed gratitude to all those involved in its establishment. He highlighted the chapter's role in shaping the future of HR by providing students with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed in their careers.
As the conference concluded, Dr. Ramlall's announcement left attendees inspired and hopeful for the future of HR education and practice at the University of New Hampshire's College of Professional Studies. With the establishment of the SHRM student chapter, the university is poised to continue its legacy of excellence in preparing students for success in the dynamic field of Human Resources.
