Leif Assurance Hires Commercial Lines Account Executive
St. Louis, MO, May 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Leif Assurance, a full-service insurance agency that exclusively handles construction insurance, recently hired Kristine Sills as a Commercial Lines Account Executive.
Sills’ responsibilities include managing new business acquisitions, as well as handling the renewal process for existing clients. Her role involves extensive communication and research to ensure the most comprehensive service for Leif Assurance’s accounts.
Sills has more than 12 years of insurance experience. She received her Accredited Professional in Risk and Insurance (APRI) designation from the University of Georgia, as well as her Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) designation that focuses on exceptional account management and customer service. Sills earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Health & Kinesiology from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.
“Kristine is an insurance leader who brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in managing commercial lines accounts,” said Leif Assurance CEO JD Powers. “She will be an invaluable asset to our organization, and we look forward to the solutions she will create to answer our client’s specific needs.”
Founded in 2022, Leif Assurance offers actionable risk management, as well as data-driven pricing models to build the most accurate risk profiles so contractors are rewarded for safe job sites with earned insurance savings. Leif provides cost-effective and comprehensive insurance solutions for worker’s compensation, general liability, builders’ risk, inland marine, and commercial auto.
Leif Assurance is the sister company of Powers Insurance & Risk Management and Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois. Powers Insurance & Risk Management is one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region. All three companies are located at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information about Leif Assurance, call (314) 202-4200.
