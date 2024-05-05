Renowned Magician to Perform at Centering Space’s Magical Journey Gala
Lakewood, OH, May 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Centering Space, an interfaith ministry located in Lakewood, Ohio, is celebrating 20 years of service with A Magical Journey Gala on Saturday, June 8, 2024, from 5-7 pm at Lakewood Catholic Academy, located next door to Centering Space.
Tickets for the fundraising event are $135 and are available onsite at Centering Space at 14812 Lake Ave. in Lakewood or can be ordered by phone at (216) 228-7451 or by visiting the website at www.centeringspace.org. All proceeds benefit ongoing Centering Space programs and activities.
The headline act will be a special performance by magician Mark Paskell known to dazzle patrons from Las Vegas stages to private parties of the rich and famous. The fundraiser will also include a full buffet of heavy appetizers and summer drinks, as well as an auction and an array of enticing raffle baskets, all of which can be previewed online at centeringspace.org. Raffle tickets are $5 each or six for $25.
In 2003, Centering Space began as a special project of The Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine to be a place where people turned for spiritual introspection. Now operating as an independent nonprofit, it is a growing community that offers programs in person and on Zoom on a range of topics to promote spiritual wellness. Centering Space does not compete with traditional religious practices; rather, it seeks to enhance and deepen an attendee’s spiritual life.
Last year, Centering Space engaged close to 975 people in more than 80 program offerings, serving seekers throughout Northeast Ohio with additional contacts nationwide.
The organization has earned the designation Top Rated at the online resource, Great Nonprofits. You can read testimonials here: https://greatnonprofits.org/org/centering-space?search=Centering%20Space
Centering Space co-directors Sr. Carol Kandiko and Betsy Nero are assisted by social media coordinator Sue Krizman and supported by a board of directors and committee volunteers.
For more information, contact us at (216) 228-7451, or email centeringspacelakewood@gmail.com.
See us on social media:
· Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CenteringSpace/
· Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/centeringspace/
Contact
Betsy Nero
(216) 228-7451
www.centeringspace.org
