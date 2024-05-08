Hartung Glass Industries Appoints Bob Cummings as Vice President of Sales
Hartung Glass Industries is excited to announce the appointment of Bob Cummings as Vice President of Sales. This role marks Bob's return to Hartung, where he previously served from 2014 to 2018 as Vice President of Sales for the Southwest Region.
Bob brings a remarkable 41 years of experience within the glass industry, having held leadership roles including CEO, COO, President, Vice President, Director, General Manager, Sales Manager, and Sales Representative. His vast experience has been gained through noteworthy stints at leading firms such as United Architectural Metals, Consolidated Glass Corporation, Guardian Industries, United Glass Corporation, and Standard Bent Glass Corporation.
Bob's profound expertise is not just in management but deeply rooted in sales training and customer support—areas he is especially passionate about. "I am excited to join Hartung Glass Industries and look forward to contributing to the team. My goal is to not only continue Hartung’s legacy of excellence but to also bring in innovative sales strategies that enhance our customer engagement and support," said Bob Cummings regarding his new role.
"We are pleased to welcome Bob to our executive team," said Nick D Sciola, CEO of Hartung Glass Industries. "His extensive experience and dedication to the glass industry make him the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that his leadership will propel our sales team to provide the best service to our customers." For more information about Hartung Glass Industries and Bob Cummings’ role as Vice President of Sales, please contact: Hartung Glass Industries at info@Hartung-Glass.com
Hartung Glass Industries, North America's largest independent custom glass fabricator with 9 locations across US & Canada, proudly celebrates 100 years of delivering high-performance glass solutions. With a proven track record of exceptional manufacturing expertise, dependable service, and quality products, Hartung offers a comprehensive range of glass solutions to meet the unique needs of its customers. As a trusted leader in the industry, Hartung Glass Industries remains committed to providing innovative glass solutions to enhance design and functionality. For more information on Hartung, please visit Hartung-Glass.com.
Heather Rogers
800-552-2227
hartung-glass.com
