New Self-Storage Facility to Open in Redmond, Oregon
Redmond, OR, May 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ironside Storage is pleased to announce its new, state-of-the-art self-storage facility in Redmond, Oregon will open May 15. The facility, located at 2260 SW 6th St near Redmond Municipal Airport, features a total of 549 storage units encompassing 79,198 rentable square feet.
The facility was designed by Designhaus Architects, based in Auburn Hills, MI, and developed by BECON Civil Engineering & Land Surveying, based in Bend, OR. Uprite Construction from Irvine, CA, oversaw the construction. The operations will be managed by West Coast Self-Storage Group, headquartered in Everett, Washington.
Ironside Storage focuses on delivering high-quality security, online and mobile ease of use, and superior customer service. The advanced security measures include 24-hour surveillance cameras, gated access, and personalized entry codes, ensuring the safety of customers' belongings. The facility also offers U-Haul truck rentals as a U-Haul Neighborhood Dealer, adding to its comprehensive services.
Paul Beyer, District Manager for West Coast Self-Storage, expressed his enthusiasm about the new facility, stating, "We are extremely excited to bring Ironside Storage to the Redmond community. At West Coast Self-Storage, we understand that our customers are not just looking for a place to store their belongings—they're seeking reliability, security, and convenience. Ironside Storage embodies our commitment to top-notch customer service and community engagement. We're eager to provide Redmond residents with not just storage solutions, but also peace of mind and an exceptional experience. We're here to serve and grow with the Redmond community."
Ironside Storage offers an online and mobile interface that allows for convenient and efficient access to its storage solutions. The mission of the facility is to provide customers with the highest quality storage solutions while delivering exceptional customer service.
West Coast Self-Storage Group, with a portfolio of 134 locations across the Western United States, specializes in self-storage property management, acquisitions, and development. Further information can be found at WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
Contact
Derek Hines
971-371-3734
https://westcoastselfstorage.com
