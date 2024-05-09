The Gateway Family YMCA Celebrates Senior Health and Fitness Day
Local Organization Part of National Event to Promote Healthy Lifestyles for Older Adults
Rahway, NJ, May 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Gateway Family YMCA will join over 1,000 local groups nationwide to celebrate the 31st Annual National Senior Health & Fitness Day (NSHFD) on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. As an official host site, The Gateway Family YMCA is providing a Community Open House with activities like Swimming, Group Exercise, Water Exercise, Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring, Health Screenings and Information at Y branches in Elizabeth, Rahway and Union. For details on individual Y branch events, classes and times, visit www.tgfymca.org/events.
According to Melynda A. Disla, President/CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA, “We feel that National Senior Health & Fitness Day is an excellent opportunity for seniors to renew their commitment to lead healthier lives through wellness, nutrition and programs designed specifically to meet their needs. At the Y, we are here to partner with each individual in achieving their goals through social, educational and wellness opportunities for all.”
“Older adults at all levels of physical fitness are encouraged to participate in National Senior Health & Fitness Day,” says Patricia Henze, National Senior Health & Fitness Day program manager. “Our event goals are to increase awareness of the benefits of regular exercise, and to encourage all older adults to take advantage of the many health and fitness activities offered in their communities, as well as online.”
During National Senior Health and Fitness Day, participants will join with an estimated 100,000 older adults across the country participating in local events to help promote active, healthy lifestyles through physical activity, good nutrition and preventative care. The Gateway Family YMCA, Shaping Elizabeth and Shaping Union County will be hosting this year’s event, along with local community partners to participate in a YMCA Community Open House with information and activities provided free of charge.
A Virtual Open House is also available for individuals who cannot easily access the YMCA for Senior Health & Fitness Day on Wednesday, May 29 with a schedule of group exercise programs available through Zoom.
In addition, throughout the day on May 29th, the community is invited to visit The Gateway Family YMCA’s Facebook page for helpful resources, information and updates and discussions at https://www.facebook.com/ymcafivepoints/.
The Gateway Family YMCA provides chronic disease self-management programs free to the local community in English and Spanish. Interested participants can register for the Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program (BPSM), Group Lifestyle Balance Diabetes Program, Diabetes Management Program or LiveSTRONG at the YMCA at www.tgfymca.org or contact 908-349-9622 or bpsm@tgfymca.org for additional information.
The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faith or incomes.
Shaping Eastern Union County is committed to improving the health and well-being of county residents and creating strategies to support improved health, nutrition and physical activity for all. Shaping Elizabeth, Shaping Rahway and Shaping Union are also sponsoring this event.
National Senior Health & Fitness Day is the largest event of its kind, organized by the Mature Market Resource Center, a national clearinghouse for professionals who work with older adults. For more information about National Senior Health & Fitness Day, visit fitnessday.com
For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Y at 908-349-9622.
