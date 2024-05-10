Leif Assurance Promotes Melinda Langworthy
Langworthy brings 15 years of experience to her new role as Enterprise Relationship Manager.
St. Louis, MO, May 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Leif Assurance, a full-service insurance agency that exclusively handles construction insurance, has promoted Melinda Langworthy to the role of Enterprise Relationship Manager. Prior to this new position, she served as the company’s Senior Sales Account Executive.
Langworthy will be responsible for developing referral relationships within EquipmentShare, technology solutions partner of Leif Assurance. She will communicate the Leif brand and capabilities among the EquipmentShare ecosystem, as well as generate sales opportunities and leverage technology to assist with her company’s construction industry clients.
Langworthy has 15 years of experience in the insurance industry. She holds the Professional Worker’s Compensation Advisor (PWCA) designation and the Small Business Coverage Specialist (SBCS) designation.
Leif Assurance is a start-up agency that has quickly grown to nearly $31 million in annual premium. The agency offers traditional risk management, as well as data-driven pricing models to build the most accurate risk profiles so contractors are rewarded for safe jobsites. Leif provides the most cost-effective and comprehensive proprietary insurance solutions for worker’s compensation, general liability, builders’ risk, inland marine, and commercial auto.
“Melinda’s promotion reflects her dedication and passion for building exceptional client relationships,” said Leif Assurance CEO JD Powers. “She is a tremendous asset to our company with a proven success rate for generating leads and mentoring our growing team.”
Founded in 2022, Leif Assurance offers actionable risk management, as well as data-driven pricing models to build the most accurate risk profiles so contractors are rewarded for safe job sites with earned insurance savings. Leif provides cost-effective and comprehensive insurance solutions for worker’s compensation, general liability, builders’ risk, inland marine, and commercial auto.
Leif Assurance is the sister company of Powers Insurance & Risk Management and Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois. Powers Insurance & Risk Management is one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region. All three companies are located at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information about Leif Assurance, call (314) 202-4200.
JD Powers
314-202-5320
www.leifassurance.com
314-202-5320
www.leifassurance.com
