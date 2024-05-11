Alto Redefines Executive Structure: New CEO and CTO Appointments
Alto, a global leader in software engineering project execution solutions, announces significant executive changes: Pablo Baldomá Jones is appointed CEO, while former CEO Juan Salas transitions to CTO to focus on digital product innovation. Their combined expertise aims to drive further growth and strengthen technological advancements.
San Francisco, CA, May 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alto, a global leader in software engineering project execution solutions, is pleased to announce significant changes to its executive team as part of its ongoing strategy to further consolidate its growth in the United States and Europe while continuing to expand its talent base in Latin America.
Pablo Baldomá Jones has been appointed as the new CEO of Alto. With over 18 years of experience, Pablo co-founded Alto and has played a pivotal role in developing digital service companies including Suyit, BlueBalsam, MusicWheeler, and LaPlataHub, with the latter also involving Juan Salas. This change marks a continued partnership between Pablo and Juan, aimed at leveraging their combined expertise to drive the company forward.
Juan Salas, transitioning from CEO to CTO, brings 18 years of experience in software development, data science, and digital product development. His background includes founding technology companies such as Celerative and Incodex, and conducting research at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in Germany. In his new role as CTO, Juan will focus on enhancing Alto's strategic vision for digital product innovation and technology, aligning closely with client engagement strategies.
Pioneering Growth and Innovation
During Juan Salas' tenure as CEO, Alto transformed into a pivotal force in the software engineering industry. The company expanded its operations to include a talent network of over 15,000 professionals distributed across more than 70 countries. Under his guidance, Alto pioneered a sophisticated software platform that seamlessly integrates every aspect of operations - from talent certification to payroll management. This innovation has not only enhanced operational efficiencies but also fortified trust with globally recognized brands such as 24 Hour Fitness, Anytime Fitness, UNICEF, and Havas Media, underscoring Alto’s technical leadership in a competitive marketplace.
"By realigning our executive roles, we are strategically positioning Alto to leverage our combined strengths more effectively," said Pablo Baldomá Jones, the new CEO. Juan Salas, who has transitioned to CTO, added, "This change allows us to dedicate more time to our technological advancements and product strategy. Together, we are committed to driving Alto’s mission forward with enhanced efficiency and continuous innovation in all our strategic and technological endeavors.”
Future Directions for Alto
Since its founding, Alto has achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 56% since 2015, expanding internationally from the USA to the UK, Sweden, Spain, Panama, Costa Rica, Uruguay, Mexico, and Mauritius. Alto is poised to double its growth over the next 12 months. The company plans to enhance its community by recruiting more talent across Latin America, developing local hubs, and launching new consulting lines leveraging AI technologies.
About Alto
Alto provides a proprietary platform with a dedicated portal for clients and talent, boasting a community of over 15,000 developers. With a strong focus on technological innovation and customer satisfaction, Alto continues to lead the market in delivering superior software engineering project solutions across the globe.
For more information about Alto and the executive team changes, please visit goalto.io
