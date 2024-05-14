Expanding Microsoft Dynamics Talent Pool to LATAM: HireDynamicsDevelopers.com Announces the Entrance Into the LATAM Market of Microsoft Dynamics Consultants
HireDynamicsDevelopers.com, a leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 consulting company, announces its expansion into the Latin American market. This initiative aims to capitalize on the region's rich pool of IT talent to support the growing demand for Microsoft Dynamics professionals around the globe.
Kyiv, Ukraine, May 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- HireDynamicsDevelopers.com is a globally recognized Microsoft Dynamics consulting firm. Specializing in ERP and CRM solutions, the company is committed to delivering excellence and innovation by aligning global project demands with the best Microsoft Dynamics consultants and developers worldwide.
LATAM MS Dynamics Talent Market Overview and Opportunities
Tech talent markets in Latin America are marked by significant informality and stringent regulations, which influence employment dynamics. Recent studies highlight that these factors contribute to a slower adjustment of employment to economic shocks, posing challenges and creating a resilient and adaptive workforce.
The Latin American IT sector is increasingly recognized for its skilled professionals in software development, including Microsoft Dynamics. HireDynamicsDevelopers.com plans to overcome global shortages of MS Dynamics experts and enhance its project delivery capabilities by tapping into this market. This strategic move is supported by data indicating robust growth in the region's tech industry, with an increasing number of professionals skilled in Microsoft Dynamics 365 development and advanced technologies.
Precisely, as of May 2024, MS Dynamics consultants pool in the following LatAm regions reaches the following numbers:
28k Dynamics Developers in Brazil
13k Dynamics Developers in Mexico
9k Dynamics Developers in Argentina
7k Dynamics Developers in Colombia
5k Dynamics Developers in Chile
Insights Why LATAM Became a Top Talent Market for Dynamics Development
"Within the last few years, we’ve noticed a significant increase in the number of requests from the US clients requesting for Dynamics consultants able to work according to the US time zone. While the primary talent geography of HireDynamicsDevelopers.com was focused on Eastern Europe, we’ve understood that in order to serve our US clients better, we need to expand our capabilities to Latin America and started an active recruiting campaign there,” says Ivan, Consultants Engagement Manager at HireDynamicsDevelopers.com.
“Expanding into Latin America strategically aligns with our vision to enhance global delivery capabilities while tapping into a diverse pool of tech talent," continues Ivan. "This region both enriches our resource pool with highly skilled Dynamics professionals and strengthens our ability to innovate and meet complex project demands more efficiently. We are committed to leveraging this expansion to provide our clients with unmatched MS Dynamics 365 solutions that drive their businesses forward."
This initiative aimed to support business owners and managers seeking to enhance their teams with expert Microsoft Dynamics developers and consultants from the LATAM region. By partnering with HireDynamicsDevelopers.com for their recruitment needs, businesses can streamline their hiring processes, reduce operational costs, and access a wide network of highly skilled Dynamics professionals.
Contact
HireDynamicsDevelopers.comContact
Ivan Farafonov
+380730413591
https://www.hiredynamicsdevelopers.com
