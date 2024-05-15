President Raphael Bostic of Reserve Bank of Atlanta Honored as Captain of Industry
Atlanta, GA, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation (CACAF) is proud to announce the return of the highly anticipated 6th Annual Captains of Industry Gala, celebrating the rich culture and achievements of the diaspora. Themed "Celebrating the Diaspora," this year's event will take place on June 22, 2024, at the prestigious Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, located at 75 14th Street, NE.
The gala will commence at 6:30 PM. The Captains of Industry Gala serves as the signature fundraising event for CACAF, supporting youth arts education scholarships for high school and college students. With a fundraising goal of $100,000, this year's event aims to provide scholarships to over 100 deserving
students, empowering them to pursue their academic and artistic dreams.
"We are thrilled to host the 6th Annual Captains of Industry Gala, celebrating the diverse talents and contributions of professionals from the diaspora," said Michael Thomas, Founder of CACAF. "This year's theme, 'Celebrating the Diaspora,' highlights the vibrant culture and excellence displayed across our community while raising vital funds to support our youth arts education programs."
The gala will honor a distinguished lineup of professionals and multicultural influencers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The honorees for the 2024 Captains of Industry Gala include:
- Congresswoman Barbara Lee, US Senator
- Dr. Nicole Ali, Department of Medicine, Division of Nephrology, NYU
- Toni Harris, Founder of Shades of Chocolate
- Eddy Benoit Jr., Founder of The Benoit Group
- President Raphael Bostic, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of
Atlanta
Marva Jacobs, Consul of Guyana
- Wayne Hall, The Wayne Hall Show, Radio Personality
- Belisa M. Urbina, Chief Executive Officer of Ser Familia
- Kathleen Bertrand, Founder/CEO of Bronze Lens Film Festival
Jodi Covington, CEO of The Brand Development Group and CMO of
Ubersoca Cruise
Contact
Jodi Covington
404-860-9053 ext.704
www.caribbeanculturalarts.org
direct 404-806-9053 x700
Categories