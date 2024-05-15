The Silicon Valley Journal Recognizes United Defense Manufacturing Corp as One of the Top 10 Fastest Growing APAC Companies
Raleigh, NC, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- United Defense Manufacturing Corp (UDMC) proudly announces its recognition by the Silicon Valley Journal as one of the Top 10 Fastest Growing APAC Companies. This prestigious acknowledgment highlights UDMC's exceptional growth trajectory and strategic advancements in the Asia-Pacific region.
With a commitment to innovation and excellence, UDMC has rapidly emerged as a key player in the defense manufacturing sector, delivering cutting-edge solutions and unmatched quality to clients across APAC. This recognition reaffirms UDMC's dedication to driving progress and shaping the future of defense technology in the region.
"We are honored to be recognized by the Silicon Valley Journal as a top growth leader in the APAC region," said Gene Carino, Founder & Executive Chairperson at UDMC. "This achievement reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and our unwavering commitment to delivering value to our clients and stakeholders. We look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and growth, further solidifying our position as a leader in the defense industry."
With a commitment to innovation and excellence, UDMC has rapidly emerged as a key player in the defense manufacturing sector, delivering cutting-edge solutions and unmatched quality to clients across APAC. This recognition reaffirms UDMC's dedication to driving progress and shaping the future of defense technology in the region.
"We are honored to be recognized by the Silicon Valley Journal as a top growth leader in the APAC region," said Gene Carino, Founder & Executive Chairperson at UDMC. "This achievement reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence and our unwavering commitment to delivering value to our clients and stakeholders. We look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and growth, further solidifying our position as a leader in the defense industry."
Contact
The Silicon Valley JournalContact
Sai Sampras
863-977-5296
https://thesiliconvalleyjournal.com/
Sai Sampras
863-977-5296
https://thesiliconvalleyjournal.com/
Categories