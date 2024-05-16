Engagedly Inc. Wins HR Tech Award for the Fourth Year in a Row
St. Louis, MO, May 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Engagedly, a frontrunner in AI-empowered talent management solutions, wins the Best Midsize Business-Focused Solution in Talent Management category announced on 1st May 2024. HR Tech recognized Engagedly as “A solution that targets the unique needs of businesses.”
Engagedly's win reinforces the unwavering dedication to empowering HR teams. Their platform leverages automation and AI-driven insights, equipping HR professionals to make strategic workforce decisions and achieve greater efficiency. This recognition solidifies Engagedly's position as a leading innovator, transforming HR processes and driving success in the ever-evolving talent landscape with the power of AI.
The HR Tech Awards, powered by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, is to help buyers and employers understand some of the best companies in the industry for technology selection needs. According to Lighthouse Research & Advisory data, more than 5,000 providers exist across the HR technology landscape today, with more entering the space every single day. This year, the HR Tech Awards is recognizing approximately 1% of those firms for creating solutions that solve real workforce challenges.
“When it comes to being dynamic, Engagedly, a talent management platform powered by Marissa AI, integrates performance, learning, and employee engagement. Engagedly helps businesses foster a high-performance culture for their employees, and our research at Lighthouse proves that the outcome of a healthy culture is more likely to have a healthier employee engagement, which drives success for both the individuals and the organization.” -George Rogers, Chief Culture Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory
Checkout the complete list of winners: https://hrtechawards.org/2024-award-winners/.
About Engagedly
Engagedly is a leading provider of a comprehensive People Strategy platform, designed to empower organizations to cultivate high-performing workforces. Leveraging a combination of AI, automation, and gamification, Engagedly's E3 platform (Engage-Enable-Execute) fosters a dynamic environment that aligns employee aspirations with organizational goals. This innovative solution streamlines HR processes across performance management, learning & development, growth tracking, and employee feedback, empowering organizations to unlock employee potential and drive continuous growth.
To learn more about Engagedly, visit: https://engagedly.com/
