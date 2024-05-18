Leif Assurance Commercial Lines Manager Earns Prestigious Designation
McKenna Goodman acquires Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) credential.
St. Louis, MO, May 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Leif Assurance, a full-service insurance agency that exclusively handles construction insurance, recently announced that McKenna Goodman earned her Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) designation. Goodman’s newest professional credential is for those who specialize in risk management and property casualty insurance. This designation is only held by approximately 4% of professionals in the insurance industry.
The CPCU designation is recognized for its rigorous requirements, including the completion of eight exams and an ethics course. The program is only offered by The Institutes, an industry organization that provides educational support, resources, and research to risk management and insurance professionals so they can better serve the public. CPCU required coursework focuses on insurance operations, foundations of risk management and insurance, business law for insurance professionals, and finance and accounting for insurance professionals.
In addition to her CPCU designation, Goodman also holds certifications as an Associate in Risk Management (ARM) and a Professional Workers’ Compensation Account Manager (PWCAM). As a Commercial Lines Manager, Goodman manages all aspects of the renewal process for Leif Assurance’s clients. She also assists with new business acquisitions, as well as oversees the needs of current client accounts.
“McKenna’s latest achievement demonstrates her unwavering commitment to excellence,” said Leif Assurance CEO JD Powers. “This is a premier designation that truly sets her apart from her peers. We are extremely proud of her accomplishment, which solidifies her position as a leader in the property and casualty insurance realm.”
Founded in 2022, Leif Assurance offers actionable risk management, as well as data-driven pricing models to build the most accurate risk profiles so contractors are rewarded for safe job sites with earned insurance savings. Leif provides cost-effective and comprehensive insurance solutions for worker’s compensation, general liability, builders’ risk, inland marine, and commercial auto.
Leif Assurance is the sister company of Powers Insurance & Risk Management and Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of more than 160 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois. Powers Insurance & Risk Management is one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region. All three companies are located at 6825 Clayton Ave. For more information about Leif Assurance, call (314) 202-4200.
