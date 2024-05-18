Sanchez and Associates, LLC Welcomes Gabrielle DeAnda, Civil Engineering Designer, to Their Growing Team
McKinney, TX, May 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sanchez and Associates, LLC is delighted to welcome Gabrielle DeAnda as Civil Designer. Gabby brings over 16 years of civil engineering design experience and has worked on a variety of ventures from large multi phased single family projects and extensive commercial developments and data centers.
The following are completed projects from Gabby's extensive portfolio:
River Oaks Properties (El Paso)
• West Towne Market Place (Walmart and the Cabela's)
• Eastlake Marketplace (Cinemark)
Scarbrough Lane Development
• 2,300 acre development
Maddox (El Paso)
• La Lillita on Mesa
De La Vega Capital (Fort Worth)
• The Citadel
Bencor Properties
• Walgreens (El Paso, Oklahoma City)
A strong desire and passion for creating quality communities led to the founding of The Sanchez Group. By embracing simple, yet powerful ideas and values such as creativity, being entrepreneurial, honesty, integrity, loyalty, excellence and commitment. Sanchez and Associates, LLC creates quality communities that are both sustainable and financially successful.
Creating places and spaces that developers can be proud of and where families can live, work, play and call home. It’s just some of the many things that make Sanchez and Associates, LLC who they are and are excited to welcome DeAnda to the team.
www.TheSanchezGroup.biz
