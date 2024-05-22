Berry Group Appoints New Head of Architecture
Leading East Midlands property development company The Berry Group has continued its strategic expansion with the appointment of Leeven Fleet as head of architecture for its INCO Construction and Development Consultants division.
Derby, United Kingdom, May 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Leeven joins the group from Jackson Design Associates where he spent more than two decades.
Leeven has a wealth of experience in the architectural and construction industry and specialises in residential, leisure and commercial design, visualisation, master planning, planning strategy/management and construction.
In his new role, Leeven will head up the new architectural division of INCO CDC, a multi-disciplinary consultancy, which can now add architectural services to its portfolio. New service offerings include conceptual designs, planning submission packages, 3D visualisation, and construction drawings.
Leeven will be responsible for developing INCO’s architectural division and overseeing its growth, so it aligns with the high standards of the other multidisciplinary consultancies already within the group.
The Berry Group was founded in in 2015 by Sam Berry and Sarah Clowes and is rapidly becoming one of the East Midlands’ most exciting development companies, offering a turnkey service across property development, investment, lettings, and construction sectors.
The group has expanded its portfolio significantly over the past 18 months. In 2023 it acquired properties at 22-24, 36, and 46-48 Green Lane, which are currently being transformed into a mixed-use development, featuring ground-floor commercial units to the frontage which will provide a much-needed uplift to the existing street scene.
The group is also currently developing nine studio apartments and one commercial unit on Babington Lane in Derby, which is on track to be completed in eight weeks.
Commenting on joining the team, Leeven said:
“I am thrilled to be joining this fast-paced and rapidly expanding company, which is already making its mark on the built environment throughout the East Midlands.
“I am loving the proactive and positive workplace environment that Sam, Alex & Sarah have created and look forward to leveraging my expertise to help contributing to the company’s ongoing success.”
Sam Berry, Director of the Berry Group, added, “We are delighted to have Leeven on board to lead our architectural division. His extensive experience and passion for architecture and commitment to design excellence aligns perfectly with our company values.
“Leeven’s appointment will sharpen the Berry Group’s focus on delivering outstanding design and achieving exceptional results for our clients.”
The Berry Group has built a reputation for excellence in property development, investment, lettings, and construction. Boasting a talented team of professionals, the company offers everything from property sourcing and acquisition through to project completion.
The Berry Group has recruited a formidable team of professionals that can handle everything from property sourcing and acquisition through to project completion and adding growth to the company’s portfolio.
Berry Construction handles the company’s in-house projects as well as providing high quality builds for external clients. The group’s Project Management arm, "INCO Construction & Developments Consultants," has a proven track record of completing projects on time and on budget.
Berry Letting & Management was formed to let and manage its own 100 plus units to professionals and students. It has now expanded to manage properties for other clients across the East Midlands.
Berry Housing Investments allows the group to build its property portfolio whilst giving investors competitive interest rates and security.
Leeven has a wealth of experience in the architectural and construction industry and specialises in residential, leisure and commercial design, visualisation, master planning, planning strategy/management and construction.
In his new role, Leeven will head up the new architectural division of INCO CDC, a multi-disciplinary consultancy, which can now add architectural services to its portfolio. New service offerings include conceptual designs, planning submission packages, 3D visualisation, and construction drawings.
Leeven will be responsible for developing INCO’s architectural division and overseeing its growth, so it aligns with the high standards of the other multidisciplinary consultancies already within the group.
The Berry Group was founded in in 2015 by Sam Berry and Sarah Clowes and is rapidly becoming one of the East Midlands’ most exciting development companies, offering a turnkey service across property development, investment, lettings, and construction sectors.
The group has expanded its portfolio significantly over the past 18 months. In 2023 it acquired properties at 22-24, 36, and 46-48 Green Lane, which are currently being transformed into a mixed-use development, featuring ground-floor commercial units to the frontage which will provide a much-needed uplift to the existing street scene.
The group is also currently developing nine studio apartments and one commercial unit on Babington Lane in Derby, which is on track to be completed in eight weeks.
Commenting on joining the team, Leeven said:
“I am thrilled to be joining this fast-paced and rapidly expanding company, which is already making its mark on the built environment throughout the East Midlands.
“I am loving the proactive and positive workplace environment that Sam, Alex & Sarah have created and look forward to leveraging my expertise to help contributing to the company’s ongoing success.”
Sam Berry, Director of the Berry Group, added, “We are delighted to have Leeven on board to lead our architectural division. His extensive experience and passion for architecture and commitment to design excellence aligns perfectly with our company values.
“Leeven’s appointment will sharpen the Berry Group’s focus on delivering outstanding design and achieving exceptional results for our clients.”
The Berry Group has built a reputation for excellence in property development, investment, lettings, and construction. Boasting a talented team of professionals, the company offers everything from property sourcing and acquisition through to project completion.
The Berry Group has recruited a formidable team of professionals that can handle everything from property sourcing and acquisition through to project completion and adding growth to the company’s portfolio.
Berry Construction handles the company’s in-house projects as well as providing high quality builds for external clients. The group’s Project Management arm, "INCO Construction & Developments Consultants," has a proven track record of completing projects on time and on budget.
Berry Letting & Management was formed to let and manage its own 100 plus units to professionals and students. It has now expanded to manage properties for other clients across the East Midlands.
Berry Housing Investments allows the group to build its property portfolio whilst giving investors competitive interest rates and security.
Contact
Berry GroupContact
Donna Hill
01332 315846.
https://www.theberrygroup.co.uk/
Donna Hill
01332 315846.
https://www.theberrygroup.co.uk/
Categories