A-Team Group Announces Winners of RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2024
London, United Kingdom, May 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group has announced the winners of its RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2024. The awards recognise both established providers and innovative newcomers providing RegTech solutions to capital market participants that significantly improve their ability to respond effectively to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements. The awards were announced on 23 May 2024.
This year’s RegTech Insight Awards Europe included more than 30 categories ranging from Best Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance to Best Transaction Reporting Solution, Best Trade Surveillance Solution, Best Client On-Boarding Solution, Best Cloud-Based Solution for Regulatory Compliance, Best Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance, Best Solution for Sanctions Management, Best Regulatory Data Solution, and more.
An editor’s recognition award for European RegTech Industry Professional of the Year was given to Dawd Haque, Global Lead Market Initiatives, Regulatory Transformation and Strategy at Deutsche Bank.
Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors that entered A-Team Group’s RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2024, to our RegTech Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and to our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”
Award Winners
Best Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance - SmartStream Technologies
Editor's Recognition Award for European RegTech Industry Professional of the Year - Dawd Haque, Global Lead Market Initiatives, Regulatory Transformation & Strategy, Deutsche Bank
Best Know Your Customer Solution - AML Partners
Best Post Trade Solution - Broadridge
Best Transaction Reporting Solution - Duco
Best Solution for Managing Operational Resilience - Fusion Risk Management
Best Trade Surveillance Solution - First Derivative & KX
Best Client On-Boarding Solution - KYC Portal CLM
Best Cloud-Based Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Nasdaq AxiomSL
Best Solution for FRTB - Nasdaq Calypso and AxiomSL
Best e-Comms Surveillance Solution - NICE Actimize
Best Solution for Tax Compliance Regnology
Best Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance - S&P Global Market Intelligence Cappitech
Best Solution for Sanctions Management - SIX
Best Risk Calculation Engine for Regulatory Compliance - Vneuron
Best Regulatory Alert Management Solution - ACTICO
Best Regulatory Data Solution - Bloomberg
Best ESG Regulatory Solution - Clearwater Analytics
Best Distributed Ledger Technology for Regulatory Compliance - Cygnetise
Best Solution for Regulatory Change Management - Kaizen
Best Solution for EMIR - MAP FinTech
Best Regulatory Consultancy – Europe - MAP S.Platis
Best AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Moody's
Best Data Privacy Solution - ACA Compliance
Best Regtech Start Up for Institutional Markets - CleverChain
Best Compliance as a Service Solution - ComplyCube
Best Solution for Records Retention - ION / LIST
Best Regulatory Reporting Solution - LSEG Post Trade Regulatory Reporting
Best Solution for Digital Transformation in Regulatory Compliance - Napier
Best Financial Crime Solution - Oracle
Best Solution for Stress Testing - Quantifi
Best Regulatory Intelligence Solution - RegHub
Best Analytics Solution for Capital Requirements / Liquidity Risk - Regtify
Best Solution for Managing Operational Risk - Ruleguard
Best Conduct Risk Solution - StarCompliance
You can find out more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover data management, trading technology and ESG here https://bit.ly/ateamawards.
Contact
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
