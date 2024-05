A-Team Group Announces Winners of RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2024

London, United Kingdom, May 23, 2024 --( PR.com )-- A-Team Group has announced the winners of its RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2024. The awards recognise both established providers and innovative newcomers providing RegTech solutions to capital market participants that significantly improve their ability to respond effectively to evolving and ever more complex regulatory requirements. The awards were announced on 23 May 2024.This year’s RegTech Insight Awards Europe included more than 30 categories ranging from Best Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance to Best Transaction Reporting Solution, Best Trade Surveillance Solution, Best Client On-Boarding Solution, Best Cloud-Based Solution for Regulatory Compliance, Best Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance, Best Solution for Sanctions Management, Best Regulatory Data Solution, and more.An editor’s recognition award for European RegTech Industry Professional of the Year was given to Dawd Haque, Global Lead Market Initiatives, Regulatory Transformation and Strategy at Deutsche Bank.Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors that entered A-Team Group’s RegTech Insight Awards Europe 2024, to our RegTech Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and to our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”Award WinnersBest Solution for Sell-Side Regulatory Compliance - SmartStream TechnologiesEditor's Recognition Award for European RegTech Industry Professional of the Year - Dawd Haque, Global Lead Market Initiatives, Regulatory Transformation & Strategy, Deutsche BankBest Know Your Customer Solution - AML PartnersBest Post Trade Solution - BroadridgeBest Transaction Reporting Solution - DucoBest Solution for Managing Operational Resilience - Fusion Risk ManagementBest Trade Surveillance Solution - First Derivative & KXBest Client On-Boarding Solution - KYC Portal CLMBest Cloud-Based Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Nasdaq AxiomSLBest Solution for FRTB - Nasdaq Calypso and AxiomSLBest e-Comms Surveillance Solution - NICE ActimizeBest Solution for Tax Compliance RegnologyBest Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance - S&P Global Market Intelligence CappitechBest Solution for Sanctions Management - SIXBest Risk Calculation Engine for Regulatory Compliance - VneuronBest Regulatory Alert Management Solution - ACTICOBest Regulatory Data Solution - BloombergBest ESG Regulatory Solution - Clearwater AnalyticsBest Distributed Ledger Technology for Regulatory Compliance - CygnetiseBest Solution for Regulatory Change Management - KaizenBest Solution for EMIR - MAP FinTechBest Regulatory Consultancy – Europe - MAP S.PlatisBest AI Solution for Regulatory Compliance - Moody'sBest Data Privacy Solution - ACA ComplianceBest Regtech Start Up for Institutional Markets - CleverChainBest Compliance as a Service Solution - ComplyCubeBest Solution for Records Retention - ION / LISTBest Regulatory Reporting Solution - LSEG Post Trade Regulatory ReportingBest Solution for Digital Transformation in Regulatory Compliance - NapierBest Financial Crime Solution - OracleBest Solution for Stress Testing - QuantifiBest Regulatory Intelligence Solution - RegHubBest Analytics Solution for Capital Requirements / Liquidity Risk - RegtifyBest Solution for Managing Operational Risk - RuleguardBest Conduct Risk Solution - StarComplianceYou can find out more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover data management, trading technology and ESG here https://bit.ly/ateamawards.