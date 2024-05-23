Flexxbotics Expands Robot Compatibility with Hexagon for In-Line Inspection
Boston, MA, May 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Flexxbotics, delivering workcell digitalization for robot-driven manufacturing, today announced advanced robotic machine tending in-line inspection connectivity compatible with the full line-up of Hexagon inspection equipment. Now, companies can enable robot-driven manufacturing with Flexxbotics using Hexagon to achieve precision quality with six sigma consistency and faster cycle-times.The new Flexxbotics capabilities enable higher yields and greater throughput on complex parts for increased profit per part.
Flexxbotics solution’s breakthrough innovation, the FlexxCORE technology, enables the robots to securely connect and communicate with Hexagon machines. With Flexxbotics the robots receive closed-loop feedback based on automated inspection results enabling real-time adjustments to CNC machine programs for autonomous process control. With in-line inspection, Flexxbotics orchestrates the fleets of robots in the smart factory to achieve continuous unattended operations.
Hexagon offers a wide range of Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs) for high precision measuring tasks, as well as, laser scanners, laser tool setters, infrared probing systems, radio wave-probing systems and production probe systems. Flexxbotics compatibility includes Hexagon’s PC-DMIS CMM for bridge and gantry CMMs, the TEMPO robotic-enabled CMM system, NC measuring software, the full Q-DAS product line for Statistical Process Control (SPS), and Intelligent Machine Control (IMC).
“We believe in-line inspection technologies make autonomy in the smart factory possible, providing the closed-loop coordination necessary for autonomous process control,” said Tyler Modelski, CTO & Co-founder of Flexxbotics. “That’s why we have focused on making inspection equipment interoperable with CNC machines and the production robots which control and coordinate robot-driven manufacturing.”
Flexxbotics robotic workcell digitalization is the backbone of the Smart Factory, delivering robot-driven manufacturing at scale with autonomous process control for continuous operations. Flexxbotics’ SaaS/hybrid architecture runs both online and offline so production continues with or without internet access, and Flexxbotics works with existing business systems such as CAD/CAM, DNC, SCADA/HMI, IIoT, MES, ERP, PLM and others for comprehensive process integration.
A full set of bi-directional communications, transforms and routing capabilities are available in Flexxbotics for the inspection tools, robots, and machinery that are connected including loading programs, sending instructions, updating parameters and status awareness depending on the machinery’s capabilities so the robots drive the Hexagon equipment along with the CNC machines and other asset in the smart factory.
“We see the inspection equipment in the smart factory as the ‘eyes & ears’ of the robots running lights out manufacturing,” said Tyler Bouchard, CEO & Co-founder of Flexxbotics. “By connecting Hexagon’s inspection capabilities to production robotics with Flexxbotics, global companies are able to achieve next generation manufacturing at unprecedented scale.”
About Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics robotic workcell digitalization is the backbone of the Smart Factory delivering autonomous process control for next generation machining environments. Flexxbotics SaaS/hybrid solutions enable robot-driven manufacturing at scale. Flexxbotics breakthrough, the FlexxCORE™ technology, seamlessly connects and coordinates robots with existing automation equipment, IT systems and people. More powerful, flexible and open, Flexxbotics revolutionizes the use of robotics in complex production. Visit www.flexxbotics.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact
Marc Lind
+1 (877) 456 1576
https://flexxbotics.com/
