SMC Corporation of America Recognized as a Gold Winner US Best Managed Company
SMC is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2024 US Best Managed company. Now in its fifth year, the award, sponsored by Deloitte* Private and The Wall Street Journal, recognizes the achievements of US private companies and the successes of their management teams.
Noblesville, IN, May 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- SMC has now been recognized as a US Best Managed Company for four consecutive years, earning it the status of a Gold Winner. “I am incredibly proud of our team's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and collaboration,” said SMC President, CEO Kelley Stacy. “Being recognized as a Best Managed Company for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to the dedication and hard work of every member of our organization. Together, we continue to raise the bar, exceed expectations, and set new standards of excellence in our industry. This achievement is a testament to our collective efforts and reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers, partners, and stakeholders.”
US Best Managed Companies is part of a global Deloitte Private program. Honorees are selected by an external panel of judges who evaluate applicants based on strategy, ability to execute, culture, and governance and financial performance.
About the Best Managed Companies Program
The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Thousands of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
US Best Managed Companies is part of a global Deloitte Private program. Honorees are selected by an external panel of judges who evaluate applicants based on strategy, ability to execute, culture, and governance and financial performance.
About the Best Managed Companies Program
The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Thousands of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
Contact
SMC Corporation of AmericaContact
Amanda Wease
800-762-7621
Amanda Wease
800-762-7621
Categories