MacMhuirich: New Company Blazing an Innovative Trail from Scotland

Christopher Dailey has founded another company, out of Edinburgh this time. MacMhuirich produces and customises copilots for strategy, design, architecture, engineering, and operations in addition to providing bespoke consultancy and research services. Focused on carbon footprint in addition to data privacy, with the ability to prioritise vendors based on these dimensions, MacMhuirich is poised for rapid growth.