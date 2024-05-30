Crystal Clean Green Cleaning Receives Prestigious Health and Wellness Awards, Leading the Way for Small Businesses in Sarasota

Crystal Clean Green Cleaning in Sarasota, FL, has earned the 2024 Platinum Workplace recognition from the American Heart Association and the Sarasota County Health Department. These awards highlight their commitment to employee health and community well-being. CEO Steven Pajevic noted that these honors inspire other small businesses to positively impact their communities through health and sustainability efforts.