Crystal Clean Green Cleaning Receives Prestigious Health and Wellness Awards, Leading the Way for Small Businesses in Sarasota
Crystal Clean Green Cleaning in Sarasota, FL, has earned the 2024 Platinum Workplace recognition from the American Heart Association and the Sarasota County Health Department. These awards highlight their commitment to employee health and community well-being. CEO Steven Pajevic noted that these honors inspire other small businesses to positively impact their communities through health and sustainability efforts.
Sarasota, FL, May 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Crystal Clean Green Cleaning, a family-owned business dedicated to sustainability and community well-being, has been honored with two significant awards: the 2024 Platinum Workplace recognition from the American Heart Association (AHA) and the Healthy Sarasota County Worksite Designation, by the Sarasota County Health Department. These accolades underscore the company’s commitment to fostering a healthy work environment and making a positive impact on the local community.
Promoting Health and Well-Being in the Workplace
Receiving these prestigious awards highlights the potential for small businesses to make a substantial impact. “These recognitions are not just a testament to our team's hard work but also a beacon of hope for other small businesses,” said Steven Pajevic, CEO of Crystal Clean Green Cleaning. “They show that even small steps can lead to significant community benefits.”
The Platinum Workplace recognition from the AHA is part of the Well-being Works Better™ Scorecard, which evaluates companies on their efforts to promote health equity, prevent burnout, and provide comprehensive employee benefits. This award places Crystal Clean Green Cleaning among an elite group of businesses dedicated to the health and well-being of their employees.
Additionally, the Healthy Sarasota County Worksite Designation recognizes the company's efforts to create a health-conscious workplace. Being one of fewer than 20 businesses in Sarasota to receive this recognition highlights Crystal Clean’s leadership in promoting workplace wellness.
Community Engagement and Sustainability Efforts
Crystal Clean Green Cleaning’s impact extends beyond the workplace. Their active participation in community events, such as the recent Earth Day at The Bay, and their ongoing food drives, which have supported over 2,200 local families, demonstrate their commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility.
“Our goal is to impact 10,000 families by 2030, and these awards validate the path we are on,” said Pajevic. “We are proud to be part of a community that values health, sustainability, and mutual support.”
Encouraging Other Small Businesses
Steven and Kristina Pajevic encourage other small businesses to take proactive steps toward creating healthier work environments and engaging with their communities.
“If we can achieve this with limited resources, it’s an indication that any business can make a difference,” added Kristina Pajevic.
About Crystal Clean Green Cleaning
Crystal Clean Green Cleaning is a family-owned business based in Sarasota, FL, providing sustainable and high-quality home cleaning services. The company’s mission is grounded in health, sustainability, and community involvement, setting a standard for excellence in the cleaning industry.
For more information about Crystal Clean Green Cleaning and their initiatives, visit SRQCleaning.com.
Contact
Crystal Clean Green CleaningContact
Steven Pajevic
941-894-6845
www.crystalcleangreencleaning.com
www.lwrhomewatch.com
Home Watch by Crystal Clean
Steven Pajevic
941-894-6845
www.crystalcleangreencleaning.com
www.lwrhomewatch.com
Home Watch by Crystal Clean
