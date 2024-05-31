Flexxbotics Provides Robot Compatibility with Cognex Machine Vision Systems for In-Line Inspection
Boston, MA, May 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Flexxbotics, delivering workcell digitalization for robot-driven manufacturing, today announced advanced robotic machine tending compatible for in-line inspection connectivity for the complete line of Cognex vision solutions including vision sensors, vision systems and 3D vision systems. Now, companies can enable robot-driven manufacturing with Flexxbotics using Cognex to achieve precision quality with six sigma consistency and faster cycle-times.
Flexxbotics’ breakthrough innovation, the FlexxCORE technology, enables the robots to securely connect and communicate with Cognex equipment. With Flexxbotics the robots receive closed-loop feedback based on automated inspection results enabling real-time adjustments to CNC machine programs for autonomous process control. With in-line inspection, Flexxbotics orchestrates the fleets of robots in the smart factory to achieve continuous unattended operations enabling higher yields, greater throughput and increased profit per part.
Flexxbotics compatibility includes the full range of Cognex InSight vision systems and vision sensors, as well as, Cognex 3D vision systems L38 and L68 series, 3D-L4000 with VisionPro, 3D-A1000 and 3D-A5000.
“We see autonomous process control as necessary to achieve autonomous manufacturing,” said Tyler Modelski, CTO & Co-founder of Flexxbotics. “What we are doing with the Flexxbotics solution is delivering robot interoperable compatibility with thousands of models of CNC machines and inspection equipment with the ability to add new models rapidly.”
Flexxbotics robotic workcell digitalization is the backbone of the Smart Factory, delivering robot-driven manufacturing at scale with autonomous process control for continuous operations. Flexxbotics’ SaaS/hybrid architecture runs both online and offline so production continues with or without internet access, and Flexxbotics works with existing business systems such as CAD/CAM, DNC, SCADA/HMI, IIoT, MES, ERP, PLM and others for comprehensive process integration.
A full set of bi-directional communications, transforms and routing capabilities are available in Flexxbotics for the inspection tools, robots, and machinery that are connected including loading programs, sending instructions, updating parameters and status awareness depending on the machinery’s capabilities so the robots drive the Cognex equipment along with the CNC machines and other asset in the smart factory.
“We understand that every manufacturer is at a different stage of enabling robotics in their smart factory,” said Tyler Bouchard, CEO & Co-founder of Flexxbotics. “That’s why we have developed a solution that can be deployed quickly at scale in a multi-factory environment or incrementally, one workcell at a time.”
About Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics robotic workcell digitalization is the backbone of the Smart Factory delivering autonomous process control for next generation machining environments. Flexxbotics SaaS/hybrid solutions enable robot-driven manufacturing at scale. Flexxbotics breakthrough, the FlexxCORE™ technology, seamlessly connects and coordinates robots with existing automation equipment, IT systems and people. More powerful, flexible and open, Flexxbotics revolutionizes the use of robotics in complex production. Visit www.flexxbotics.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact
FlexxboticsContact
Marc Lind
+1 (877) 456 1576
https://flexxbotics.com/
