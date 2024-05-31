Joe Bonnie Moving and Storage Signs Additional 10 Yrs. with National Van Lines
Broadview, IL, May 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- National Van Lines is thrilled to announce that Joe Bonnie and Son Moving & Storage, a powerhouse in the moving business and nearly 30-year agent of National Van Lines, has officially sealed the deal for another decade of partnership.
Founded in 1941, Joe Bonnie and Son, a trusted choice for families and businesses in the Palm Beach and south Florida area, offers top-notch moving services with a personal touch. As a family-owned business with multiple generations dedicated to serving the community, they've earned a reputation for reliability, trust, and excellence.
“We’re delighted to continue our longstanding partnership,” says President of National Van Lines, Mark Doyle. “They have been a top booking agent since joining National in 1994 when I first met Joe Sr. and Joe Jr. Their outstanding care and quality reflect our commitment to customer excellence. We are proud to have their leadership in our agent network as example for all to follow.”
With their signature blend of professionalism and personalized care, Joe Bonnie and Son is poised to continue their reign as the undisputed champion of moving services in Delray Beach and beyond.
Deidra Pierson
708-450-2945
www.nationalvanlines.com
