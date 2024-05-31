Young Filipino International Gain Valuable Experience at the Shore360 Internship Programme
Westfields high school students finished a 72-hour internship program at Shore360 to gain exposure to business operations and offshore talent. Shore360 uses internship programs to mentor junior staff and discover promising talents. Jobs360 can leverage these experiences to provide clients with insights into the capabilities of offshore talents.
Clark Freeport Zone, Philippines, May 31, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Westfields International School students recently finished their 72-hour immersion programme at Shore360, Inc, a leading Australian-owned and operated offshoring company in the Philippines.
Jobs360, the recruitment division of the offshore outsourcing provider, led the internship programme to provide firsthand exposure to vital business operations such as recruitment, finance, IT, employee engagement, logistics, and facilities operations. The 10 high school students from Westfields International School gained insights into proper cross-cultural communication, team collaboration, and project management.
“The immersion programme conducted for Westfields International School senior high students offers a hands-on learning experience for participants, allowing them to familiarise themselves with the culture and work environment. By immersing participants in the day-to-day operations, Shore360 ensures that they gain practical skills and knowledge that they can apply to their chosen career paths,” said Chiqui Milag, the Director of Jobs360.
Shore360 leverages internship programmes to achieve two key objectives. Firstly, these programmes cultivate a strong mentorship culture within the company. Junior staff members have the opportunity to mentor students, fostering valuable leadership and development skills. Secondly, the programmes serve as a talent pool for discovering promising offshore talent in the outsourcing industry. This proactive approach ensures a pipeline of skilled individuals for future growth.
“Jobs360 can leverage these [internship programme] experiences to provide clients with insights into the capabilities and potential of offshore talents trained through Shore360's programmes. By understanding firsthand the quality of talent developed through these immersion programmes, Jobs360 can effectively match clients with suitable candidates with the necessary skills, cultural understanding, and work ethic required for successful offshore collaboration,” Milag shared.
Learn more about Offshoring in the Philippines to achieve a competitive advantage by leveraging the country’s vast offshore talent pool.
About Shore360, Inc.
Shore360 is a leading Australian-owned offshoring company established in 2014 and headquartered in the Clark Freeport Zone, Philippines. The company offers a comprehensive suite of offshoring solutions, with a team of Filipino experts crafting bespoke solutions to meet the unique needs of businesses, regardless of size or stage of growth. Shore360’s robust infrastructure encompasses recruitment, HR, finance, and IT support, ensuring seamless project execution.
Ernest Yap
(045) 499 3268
www.shore360.com
ernestyap.shoremarketing@gmail.com
