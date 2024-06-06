A-Team Group Announces winners of TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2024
A-Team Group has announced the winners of its TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2024.
London, United Kingdom, June 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group has announced the winners of its TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2024. These awards recognise excellence in trading solutions, services and consultancy for capital markets, and focus on vendors providing exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology, and data solutions.
The awards were presented during a celebratory drinks reception after the close of A-Team Group’s TradingTech Briefing in New York City on 6 June 2024.
This year’s awards included more than 40 categories ranging from Best Matching Engine for Cryptocurrency Trading Venues to Best High Performance Network Services, Best Equities Trading Solution, Best Machine-Readable News Supplier, Best AI Solution for Trading, Best Trade Reporting Solution, Best Overall Market Data Provider, Best Specialist Market Data Consultancy and more.
An editor’s recognition award for USA Trading Technology Industry Professional of the Year was presented to Steve Schiff, Vice President, Index Technology at Nasdaq.
Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors that entered A-Team Group’s TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2024, to our TradingTech Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and to our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”
Award Winners
Editor's Recognition Award for USA Trading Technology Industry Professional of the Year - Steve Schiff, Vice President, Index Technology, Nasdaq
Best Matching Engine for Cryptocurrency Trading Venues - Adaptive | Aeron
Best High Performance Network Services - BSO
Best Specialist Market Data Consultancy - BST America
Best Equities Trading Solution - Devexperts
Best Machine-Readable News Supplier - LSEG Data & Analytics
Best High Performance Data Feed Handler - NovaSparks
Best AI Solution for Trading - oneZero
Best Solution for Energy Trading - Orchestrade
Best Trade Reporting Solution - S&P Global Market Intelligence - Cappitech
Best Sell-Side EMS - smartTrade Technologies
Best Low Latency Data Feed - Transaction Network Services (TNS)
Best Time Stamping / Latency Measurement System - West Highland Support Services
Best Matching Engine for Exchanges and Electronic Trading Venues - Aquis
Best Overall Market Data Provider - Bloomberg
Best FIX Engine Provider - Broadridge FIX Technology
Best Cloud Platform for Trading Applications - DiffusionData
Best Provider of Broker Market Data - Fenics Market Data
Best Buy-Side EMS - LiquidityBook
Best Order Routing Network Operator - NYFIX, Broadridge
Best Trading Analytics Platform - Opensee
Best Consolidated Market Data Feed - LSEG Data & Analytics
Best Listed Derivatives Trading Solution - Trading Technologies
Best Alternative Data Consolidator - SOLVE
Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution - BMLL - Snowflake
Best Managed Services Solution for Market Data - DataBP
Best Enterprise Real Time Publishing Platform - MDX Technology
Best Market Data Inventory Platform - VendEx Solutions
Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform - CJC
Best Managed Services Solution for Trading - Options Technology
Best Smart Trader Desktop Environment - OpenFin
Best Application-level Solution for Interoperability - interop.io
Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Tool - OneMarketData (ONETICK)
Best Pre-Trade Risk Controls Provider - Pico
Best Market Simulation Solution - FX Replay Inc
Best Buy-Side OMS - Charles River Development
Best Sell-Side OMS - ION Markets
Best Smart Order Routing Application - Overbond
Best Foreign Exchange (FX) Trading Solution - FXSpotStream
Best Fixed Income Trading Solution - Broadway Technology
Best Solution for Commodities Trading - Brady Technologies
Best Solution for ETF Trading - Quod Financial
Best Platform for Electronic Market Making - Exegy
Best Solution for Workflow Automation - Symphony
Best Solution for Digital Assets Trading - Exberry
Best Trade Surveillance Solution - Eventus
Best Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy - Lab49
You can find out more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover RegTech, Data Management and ESG here https://bit.ly/ateamawards.
The awards were presented during a celebratory drinks reception after the close of A-Team Group’s TradingTech Briefing in New York City on 6 June 2024.
This year’s awards included more than 40 categories ranging from Best Matching Engine for Cryptocurrency Trading Venues to Best High Performance Network Services, Best Equities Trading Solution, Best Machine-Readable News Supplier, Best AI Solution for Trading, Best Trade Reporting Solution, Best Overall Market Data Provider, Best Specialist Market Data Consultancy and more.
An editor’s recognition award for USA Trading Technology Industry Professional of the Year was presented to Steve Schiff, Vice President, Index Technology at Nasdaq.
Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors that entered A-Team Group’s TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2024, to our TradingTech Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and to our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”
Award Winners
Editor's Recognition Award for USA Trading Technology Industry Professional of the Year - Steve Schiff, Vice President, Index Technology, Nasdaq
Best Matching Engine for Cryptocurrency Trading Venues - Adaptive | Aeron
Best High Performance Network Services - BSO
Best Specialist Market Data Consultancy - BST America
Best Equities Trading Solution - Devexperts
Best Machine-Readable News Supplier - LSEG Data & Analytics
Best High Performance Data Feed Handler - NovaSparks
Best AI Solution for Trading - oneZero
Best Solution for Energy Trading - Orchestrade
Best Trade Reporting Solution - S&P Global Market Intelligence - Cappitech
Best Sell-Side EMS - smartTrade Technologies
Best Low Latency Data Feed - Transaction Network Services (TNS)
Best Time Stamping / Latency Measurement System - West Highland Support Services
Best Matching Engine for Exchanges and Electronic Trading Venues - Aquis
Best Overall Market Data Provider - Bloomberg
Best FIX Engine Provider - Broadridge FIX Technology
Best Cloud Platform for Trading Applications - DiffusionData
Best Provider of Broker Market Data - Fenics Market Data
Best Buy-Side EMS - LiquidityBook
Best Order Routing Network Operator - NYFIX, Broadridge
Best Trading Analytics Platform - Opensee
Best Consolidated Market Data Feed - LSEG Data & Analytics
Best Listed Derivatives Trading Solution - Trading Technologies
Best Alternative Data Consolidator - SOLVE
Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution - BMLL - Snowflake
Best Managed Services Solution for Market Data - DataBP
Best Enterprise Real Time Publishing Platform - MDX Technology
Best Market Data Inventory Platform - VendEx Solutions
Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform - CJC
Best Managed Services Solution for Trading - Options Technology
Best Smart Trader Desktop Environment - OpenFin
Best Application-level Solution for Interoperability - interop.io
Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Tool - OneMarketData (ONETICK)
Best Pre-Trade Risk Controls Provider - Pico
Best Market Simulation Solution - FX Replay Inc
Best Buy-Side OMS - Charles River Development
Best Sell-Side OMS - ION Markets
Best Smart Order Routing Application - Overbond
Best Foreign Exchange (FX) Trading Solution - FXSpotStream
Best Fixed Income Trading Solution - Broadway Technology
Best Solution for Commodities Trading - Brady Technologies
Best Solution for ETF Trading - Quod Financial
Best Platform for Electronic Market Making - Exegy
Best Solution for Workflow Automation - Symphony
Best Solution for Digital Assets Trading - Exberry
Best Trade Surveillance Solution - Eventus
Best Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy - Lab49
You can find out more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover RegTech, Data Management and ESG here https://bit.ly/ateamawards.
Contact
A-Team GroupContact
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
Leigh Hill
44 (0)20 8090 2055
a-teamgroup.com/
Categories