A-Team Group Announces winners of TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2024

London, United Kingdom, June 06, 2024 --( PR.com )-- A-Team Group has announced the winners of its TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2024. These awards recognise excellence in trading solutions, services and consultancy for capital markets, and focus on vendors providing exceptional trading infrastructure, trading technology, and data solutions.The awards were presented during a celebratory drinks reception after the close of A-Team Group’s TradingTech Briefing in New York City on 6 June 2024.This year’s awards included more than 40 categories ranging from Best Matching Engine for Cryptocurrency Trading Venues to Best High Performance Network Services, Best Equities Trading Solution, Best Machine-Readable News Supplier, Best AI Solution for Trading, Best Trade Reporting Solution, Best Overall Market Data Provider, Best Specialist Market Data Consultancy and more.An editor’s recognition award for USA Trading Technology Industry Professional of the Year was presented to Steve Schiff, Vice President, Index Technology at Nasdaq.Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors that entered A-Team Group’s TradingTech Insight Awards USA 2024, to our TradingTech Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and to our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”Award WinnersEditor's Recognition Award for USA Trading Technology Industry Professional of the Year - Steve Schiff, Vice President, Index Technology, NasdaqBest Matching Engine for Cryptocurrency Trading Venues - Adaptive | AeronBest High Performance Network Services - BSOBest Specialist Market Data Consultancy - BST AmericaBest Equities Trading Solution - DevexpertsBest Machine-Readable News Supplier - LSEG Data & AnalyticsBest High Performance Data Feed Handler - NovaSparksBest AI Solution for Trading - oneZeroBest Solution for Energy Trading - OrchestradeBest Trade Reporting Solution - S&P Global Market Intelligence - CappitechBest Sell-Side EMS - smartTrade TechnologiesBest Low Latency Data Feed - Transaction Network Services (TNS)Best Time Stamping / Latency Measurement System - West Highland Support ServicesBest Matching Engine for Exchanges and Electronic Trading Venues - AquisBest Overall Market Data Provider - BloombergBest FIX Engine Provider - Broadridge FIX TechnologyBest Cloud Platform for Trading Applications - DiffusionDataBest Provider of Broker Market Data - Fenics Market DataBest Buy-Side EMS - LiquidityBookBest Order Routing Network Operator - NYFIX, BroadridgeBest Trading Analytics Platform - OpenseeBest Consolidated Market Data Feed - LSEG Data & AnalyticsBest Listed Derivatives Trading Solution - Trading TechnologiesBest Alternative Data Consolidator - SOLVEBest Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution - BMLL - SnowflakeBest Managed Services Solution for Market Data - DataBPBest Enterprise Real Time Publishing Platform - MDX TechnologyBest Market Data Inventory Platform - VendEx SolutionsBest Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform - CJCBest Managed Services Solution for Trading - Options TechnologyBest Smart Trader Desktop Environment - OpenFinBest Application-level Solution for Interoperability - interop.ioBest Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Tool - OneMarketData (ONETICK)Best Pre-Trade Risk Controls Provider - PicoBest Market Simulation Solution - FX Replay IncBest Buy-Side OMS - Charles River DevelopmentBest Sell-Side OMS - ION MarketsBest Smart Order Routing Application - OverbondBest Foreign Exchange (FX) Trading Solution - FXSpotStreamBest Fixed Income Trading Solution - Broadway TechnologyBest Solution for Commodities Trading - Brady TechnologiesBest Solution for ETF Trading - Quod FinancialBest Platform for Electronic Market Making - ExegyBest Solution for Workflow Automation - SymphonyBest Solution for Digital Assets Trading - ExberryBest Trade Surveillance Solution - EventusBest Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy - Lab49You can find out more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover RegTech, Data Management and ESG here https://bit.ly/ateamawards.