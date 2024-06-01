Sort Legal Team Member Named Finalist for Generation Next Awards
A junior conveyancing case handler at a leading Derby law firm has been shortlisted for a prestigious Customer Service award.
Derby, United Kingdom, June 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Elliot Pipes has been recognised for his commitment to excellence in customer service after reaching the finals of the Generation Next awards, which are organised by the East Midlands Chamber.
Elliot joined Sort Legal as a conveyancing assistant in December 2020 and has progressed to the role of junior conveyancing case handler within the transactional team, working on sale and purchase cases for clients.
Throughout this progression Elliot has displayed not only a talent for the procedure and law behind conveyancing transactions, but also a passion for delivering excellent service in relation to both clients and the company’s introducer partners.
His achievements to date include being recognised by Sort Group’s internal recognition scheme "Wheel of Sortune," where he was nominated by his peers. Elliot has also received recognition from the firm’s customers, with 28 testimonials praising his efforts for delivering exceptional customer service.
Sort Legal recognised Elliot’s work ethic and potential and have supported him in progressing his career. Elliot is currently mid-way through a CLC Level 4 Diploma qualification, which is a stepping stone to him becoming a fully qualified Licensed Conveyancer.
The Generation Next Awards, organised by the East Midlands Chamber, celebrate young talent from across the East Midlands business community.
The awards are the showpiece programme of Generation Next, a network for young professionals and entrepreneurs aged between 18 and 35. It features 12 categories, ranging from a Start-up Award through to Innovation and Technology Award and the Generation Next Future Leader.
The Customer Service award celebrates those individuals who demonstrate a passion for improving customer service and exceeding expectations.
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony taking place at Bustler Market in Derby on 4 July.
Commenting on being shortlisted as a finalist, Elliot said, “I’m so pleased to have been named as a finalist for the Customer Service award. I am really grateful for the opportunity to represent Sort legal and to showcase the importance of outstanding customer service in our industry.
“It would mean the world to me to win this award. To receive recognition that reflects my passion for providing exceptional customer service and helping people move into their dream homes would be incredible.”
Rhodri Howells, Head of Legal Practice at Sort Legal, added, “Since Elliot joined Sort Legal in 2020, he has shown remarkable growth and development. He fully understands the importance of quality and consistent communication between all parties in the transaction. He takes immense pride in the positive feedback he receives and is committed to making necessary changes based on client input.”
“He shows passion, enthusiasm and dedication to his clients and I am delighted that his dedication to providing exceptional customer service has been recognised on a regional stage.
“I am hugely proud that we as a firm are able to support Elliot’s training and career progression. He really is an advert for working hard bringing rewards.”
Sort Legal was launched in 2017 and provides quality legal services to clients wishing to buy, sell or remortgage their homes. Sort Legal is a branch of Sort Group, which also includes SortRefer and Sort Move.
