Only Four Weeks Until Creative Tech Europe 2024: A Gathering of Creative Technologists in London
There are just four weeks to go until creative production leaders, technologists, and decision-makers in brands, agencies, and other industry players gather in London at Creative Tech Europe 2024.
London, United Kingdom, June 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Henry Stewart event organisers inform that this event promises to be a great opportunity to hear real-world case studies that showcase how technology is meeting challenges in the creative technology sector.
Interested parties are encouraged to register now to secure their place. Additional delegates registering at the same time will receive a 20% discount.
https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-tech-europe-2024
Session Highlights Include:
The New Creative Technology Stack
Jarrod Gingras, Managing Director of The Real Story Group, will explore the critical components of a Creative Technology stack. He will discuss best practices to adopt and pitfalls to avoid when building the right stack for specific needs.
Technology Meets Human Artistry: Navigating the New Creative Frontier
Andre Le Masurier, Global Head of Brand & Creative at Skyscanner, will delve into the implications of artificial intelligence and other software tools in creative work, addressing the balance between technology and human artistry.
The Unapologetic Takeover of Creative by Bots
Charles Duncan, Chief Creative Technologist at Optikka, will present on how bots are revolutionising creative work and discuss strategies to monetise them at scale.
Making Intelligent Creative Content Work for You
David Russell from A Few Good People will share insights on generating consistent, relevant, and personalised content to effectively meet audience demands, alleviating pressure on creatives, brands, and agencies.
Beyond Buzzwords: Practical Steps for Creative Tech Success
Moderated by Clair Carter-Ginn, Partner at Forecast Agency, this panel will include thought leaders from Tommy Hilfiger, Arc & Foundry, Creatopy, and The Very Group. The discussion will address many “hot topics” around creative technology, providing practical steps for success.
To view the full one-day agenda and speaker line-up visit: https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-tech-europe-2024
Who Will Be There?
Representatives from JustEatTakeAway, Ashfield MedComms, OVO Energy, Spark, Dunelm, Vettify, Reckitt, Aquent Studios, and many more leading organisations will be in attendance. This event offers a unique networking opportunity with peers and industry leaders.
Be a part of the conversation at Creative Tech Europe 2024.
Sponsors: Optikka and Creatopy
For more information on sponsorship, please contact Rebecca Chamberlain at Rebeccac@henrystewart.co.uk.
For PR and media queries, please contact Simi Dhillon-Sapal, Marketing Consultant, at simid@henrystewart.co.uk.
Creative Tech Europe 2024
28 June 2024
etc.venues
155 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3YD
https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-tech-europe-2024
About Henry Stewart Events:
Henry Stewart Events (HSE) provides worldwide state of the art, face to face events and webinars in the Digital Asset Management (DAM) and Creative Operations spaces. HSE brings together DAM and Creative Operations practitioners from a wide range of organizations – from media and entertainment, CPG, agencies and non-profits to healthcare, education and government. The events are held in New York, London, Chicago and Los Angeles and include a detailed conference program packed with case studies, workshops, peer-to-peer roundtable discussions and tutorials plus an exhibition of leading solution providers in the DAM and Creative Operations arena. Topics are geared to both experienced professionals and those newer to the field.
To find out more, visit www.henrystewartconferences.com
Contact
Simi Dhillon-Sapal
+447800890224
https://www.henrystewartconferences.com/events/creative-tech-europe-2024
Categories