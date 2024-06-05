Paperwork Consulting Named Top Construction Consulting Services Provider 2024 by Construction Business Review
Richmond, TX, June 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Paperwork Consulting is proud to be named a Top Construction Consulting Services Provider 2024 by Construction Business Review in the May 2024 Edition of CBR magazine. This award is part of an “annual listing of 10 companies that are at the forefront of providing Construction consulting services and impacting the marketplace.” Paperwork Consulting extends its congratulations to the other nine companies who were honored.
In the feature overview, Paperwork Consulting is described as “a trailblazing firm established in 2010 and proudly woman-owned. With expertise deeply rooted in federal labor laws, Paperwork Consulting has emerged as a stalwart, guiding clients through the labyrinth of regulations governing projects randing from HUD initiatives to Department of Labor mandates.”
Paperwork Consulting is fortunate to be comprised of an unbelievable team of consultants. Its highly qualified labor compliance consultants are the reason the company can so aptly serve its clients, and consultants uphold a sense of integrity and care with each client. Paperwork Consulting stands by its excellent compliance record through communication, education, accuracy, and efficiency. In 2024, Paperwork Consulting extended its service offerings to include virtual Labor Law Training, Construction AIA Pay Applications, and Aerial Drone Photography and Videography.
Construction Business Review is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with editorial support from individuals located throughout the United States, Europe, and APAC countries.
About Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting was established in 2010 as a full-service company that specializes in Housing and Urban Development (HUD) entitlement city, county, and state paperwork compliance. Paperwork Consulting is a woman-owned business (WBE), small business enterprise (SBE), and Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) consulting firm that resides in Harris County, Texas, and El Paso County, Colorado. Paperwork Consulting additionally offers Spanish language support. The company acts as a liaison between general contractors, subcontractors, developers, and federal municipalities to ensure compliance and timely receipt of draws. Paperwork Consulting’s expertise is in federal labor laws and this allows the company to operate and perform on clients’ behalf to ensure projects remain within the guidelines set by both federal and state governments. Paperwork Consulting's experience and highly qualified labor compliance consultants understand the complexity surrounding the regulations governed by Davis-Bacon and the prevailing wages. Paperwork Consulting is centered in Texas, however, the company has national reach throughout the United States, including the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company closely monitors updates regarding regulations and maintains a close working relationship with the Department of Labor (DOL), General Land Office (GLO), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in order to best serve its clients. For more information about Paperwork Consulting, visit www.paperworkconsulting.com.
Contact
Kastan Martin
903-262-9781
https://paperworkconsulting.com
