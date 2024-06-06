Flexxbotics Delivers Robot Compatibility with Renishaw Machine Tool Probes and Laser Systems for In-Line Inspection
Boston, MA, June 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Flexxbotics, delivering workcell digitalization for robot-driven manufacturing, today announced advanced robotic machine tending compatible for in-line inspection with connectivity for the entire range of Renishaw inspection probes. Now, companies can enable robot-driven manufacturing with Flexxbotics using Renishaw to achieve precision quality with six sigma consistency and greater capacity.
Flexxbotics’ patent-pending FlexxCORE technology enables the robots to securely connect and communicate with Renishaw equipment. With Flexxbotics the robots receive closed-loop feedback based on automated inspection results enabling real-time adjustments to CNC machine programs for autonomous process control. With in-line inspection, Flexxbotics orchestrates the fleets of production robots in the smart factory to achieve continuous unattended operations enabling higher yields, greater throughput and increased profit per part.
Flexxbotics compatibility includes Renishaw’s standard-accuracy and high-accuracy machine tool touch probes including optical transmission probes, radio transmission probes, lathe probes, modular probes and hard-wired probes, as well as, Renishaw on-machine scanning probes with SPRINT™ technology. Flexxbotics is also compatible with Renishaw contact and non-contact advanced laser tool setting systems and broken tool detection systems.
“We understand the crucial role that in-line inspection technologies play in enabling autonomy in the smart factory by providing the closed-loop feedback required for autonomous process control,” said Tyler Modelksi, CTO and Co-founder of Flexxbotics. “That’s why we have focused on making all types of inspection equipment such as probes, vision systems, lasers and gauges, CMMs and more interoperable with the CNC machines and production robots, essential for robot-driven manufacturing.”
Flexxbotics robotic workcell digitalization is the backbone of the Smart Factory, delivering robot-driven manufacturing at scale with autonomous process control for continuous operations. Flexxbotics’ SaaS/hybrid architecture runs both online and offline so production continues with or without internet access, and Flexxbotics works with existing business systems such as CAD/CAM, DNC, SCADA/HMI, IIoT, MES, ERP, PLM and others for comprehensive process integration.
A full set of bi-directional communications, transforms and routing capabilities are available in Flexxbotics for the inspection tools, robots, and machinery that are connected including loading programs, sending instructions, updating parameters and status awareness depending on the machinery’s capabilities so the robots drive the Renishaw equipment along with the CNC machines and other assets in the smart factory.
“With Flexxbotics the robots do more than simply monitor the machines, the robots run the machines and inspection equipment at your command with closed-loop quality for higher yields and continuous operations,” said Tyler Bouchard, CEO & Co-founder of Flexxbotics. “We believe the rapid advancement of robot-driven manufacturing is transforming the smart factory forever.”
About Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics robotic workcell digitalization is the backbone of the Smart Factory delivering autonomous process control for next generation machining environments. Flexxbotics SaaS/hybrid solutions enable robot-driven manufacturing at scale. Flexxbotics breakthrough, the FlexxCORE™ technology, seamlessly connects and coordinates robots with existing automation equipment, IT systems and people. More powerful, flexible and open, Flexxbotics revolutionizes the use of robotics in complex production. Visit www.flexxbotics.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.
Flexxbotics’ patent-pending FlexxCORE technology enables the robots to securely connect and communicate with Renishaw equipment. With Flexxbotics the robots receive closed-loop feedback based on automated inspection results enabling real-time adjustments to CNC machine programs for autonomous process control. With in-line inspection, Flexxbotics orchestrates the fleets of production robots in the smart factory to achieve continuous unattended operations enabling higher yields, greater throughput and increased profit per part.
Flexxbotics compatibility includes Renishaw’s standard-accuracy and high-accuracy machine tool touch probes including optical transmission probes, radio transmission probes, lathe probes, modular probes and hard-wired probes, as well as, Renishaw on-machine scanning probes with SPRINT™ technology. Flexxbotics is also compatible with Renishaw contact and non-contact advanced laser tool setting systems and broken tool detection systems.
“We understand the crucial role that in-line inspection technologies play in enabling autonomy in the smart factory by providing the closed-loop feedback required for autonomous process control,” said Tyler Modelksi, CTO and Co-founder of Flexxbotics. “That’s why we have focused on making all types of inspection equipment such as probes, vision systems, lasers and gauges, CMMs and more interoperable with the CNC machines and production robots, essential for robot-driven manufacturing.”
Flexxbotics robotic workcell digitalization is the backbone of the Smart Factory, delivering robot-driven manufacturing at scale with autonomous process control for continuous operations. Flexxbotics’ SaaS/hybrid architecture runs both online and offline so production continues with or without internet access, and Flexxbotics works with existing business systems such as CAD/CAM, DNC, SCADA/HMI, IIoT, MES, ERP, PLM and others for comprehensive process integration.
A full set of bi-directional communications, transforms and routing capabilities are available in Flexxbotics for the inspection tools, robots, and machinery that are connected including loading programs, sending instructions, updating parameters and status awareness depending on the machinery’s capabilities so the robots drive the Renishaw equipment along with the CNC machines and other assets in the smart factory.
“With Flexxbotics the robots do more than simply monitor the machines, the robots run the machines and inspection equipment at your command with closed-loop quality for higher yields and continuous operations,” said Tyler Bouchard, CEO & Co-founder of Flexxbotics. “We believe the rapid advancement of robot-driven manufacturing is transforming the smart factory forever.”
About Flexxbotics
Flexxbotics robotic workcell digitalization is the backbone of the Smart Factory delivering autonomous process control for next generation machining environments. Flexxbotics SaaS/hybrid solutions enable robot-driven manufacturing at scale. Flexxbotics breakthrough, the FlexxCORE™ technology, seamlessly connects and coordinates robots with existing automation equipment, IT systems and people. More powerful, flexible and open, Flexxbotics revolutionizes the use of robotics in complex production. Visit www.flexxbotics.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact
FlexxboticsContact
Marc Lind
+1 (877) 456 1576
https://flexxbotics.com/
Marc Lind
+1 (877) 456 1576
https://flexxbotics.com/
Categories