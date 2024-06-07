SortRefer Celebrates Its 15th Anniversary
SortRefer, a market leader in the conveyancing and legal services sector, has celebrated its 15th anniversary with two special events for staff and the company's founders.
Derby, United Kingdom, June 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A surprise lunch was held to recognise the contributions of the original founding directors, Kevin Tunnicliffe, now CEO of Sort Group, and Andy Sadler, now business manager of SortRefer, who launched the business in 2009.
Lunch was provided by The English Indian and took place at the company’s head office at Burdsall House on London Road in Derby.
Keith Ahmed, managing director of the Sort Group, gave a speech highlighting SortRefer’s growth over the past 15 years. This was followed by a video showcasing the company’s achievements and included congratulatory messages from key business suppliers who have supported SortRefer on its journey.
A second event took place the company’s Derby headquarters., where around 50 staff enjoyed branded cupcakes and prosecco.
Since its launch, SortRefer’s award-winning portal has provided an innovative range of conveyancing and other ancillary services to brokers and their clients across the UK.
Over the past 15 years, the company has won 14 national business and industry awards, received nine commended achievements, and been shortlisted as finalist 31 times.
Commenting on reaching this milestone, Kevin Tunnicliffe, CEO of SortRefer, said:
“When we launched SortRefer in 2009, our goal was to revolutionize the market with products and services that would enhance the level of service for clients going through the home move and remortgage process.
“To have been recognised by our peers in the mortgage industry with so many high-profile awards is testament to our commitment to continuous improvement and the hard work and dedication of our fabulous team.”
Business manager Andy Sadler added:
“We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved over the past 15 years and would like to thank all our clients, business partners, and staff, past and present, for their contribution to our continued success.
“We are excited about the future of SortRefer and are committed to maintaining our position as market leaders in conveyancing and legal services sector.”
Designed to support mortgage brokers and IFAs, SortRefer offers a range of products and services to assist clients with the home move and remortgage process.
SortRefer continues to set industry benchmarks by providing clients with transparent fee structures and delivering quick, cost-effective services, solidifying its reputation as a trusted choice for conveyancing and legal solutions.
Lunch was provided by The English Indian and took place at the company’s head office at Burdsall House on London Road in Derby.
Keith Ahmed, managing director of the Sort Group, gave a speech highlighting SortRefer’s growth over the past 15 years. This was followed by a video showcasing the company’s achievements and included congratulatory messages from key business suppliers who have supported SortRefer on its journey.
A second event took place the company’s Derby headquarters., where around 50 staff enjoyed branded cupcakes and prosecco.
Since its launch, SortRefer’s award-winning portal has provided an innovative range of conveyancing and other ancillary services to brokers and their clients across the UK.
Over the past 15 years, the company has won 14 national business and industry awards, received nine commended achievements, and been shortlisted as finalist 31 times.
Commenting on reaching this milestone, Kevin Tunnicliffe, CEO of SortRefer, said:
“When we launched SortRefer in 2009, our goal was to revolutionize the market with products and services that would enhance the level of service for clients going through the home move and remortgage process.
“To have been recognised by our peers in the mortgage industry with so many high-profile awards is testament to our commitment to continuous improvement and the hard work and dedication of our fabulous team.”
Business manager Andy Sadler added:
“We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved over the past 15 years and would like to thank all our clients, business partners, and staff, past and present, for their contribution to our continued success.
“We are excited about the future of SortRefer and are committed to maintaining our position as market leaders in conveyancing and legal services sector.”
Designed to support mortgage brokers and IFAs, SortRefer offers a range of products and services to assist clients with the home move and remortgage process.
SortRefer continues to set industry benchmarks by providing clients with transparent fee structures and delivering quick, cost-effective services, solidifying its reputation as a trusted choice for conveyancing and legal solutions.
Contact
Sort GroupContact
Donna Hill
+44 1332 203311
https://www.sortgroup.co.uk/
Donna Hill
+44 1332 203311
https://www.sortgroup.co.uk/
Categories