Miguel “Mike” Vigo IV and Philip Boyce Join RCM Leaders Forum Advisory Board
Ben Reigle, Founder of RCM Leaders Forum, announced today the appointments of Miguel “Mike” Vigo IV and Philip Boyce to the Forum’s Advisory Board. Vigo is the Chief Revenue Officer for UC San Diego Health; Boyce is the Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for Baptist Health Jacksonville, FL. These roles are effective immediately.
Vigo joined UC San Diego Health in 2022 from Silver Cross Hospital. A life-long learner, he earned his MBA from the Keller Graduate School of Management in 2019 and is a combat veteran of the US Army.
Boyce joined Baptist Health in 1995 after a career in managed care in the health insurance industry. He is responsible for the revenue cycle and managed care across the Baptist Health system. Boyce currently serves as Secretary/Treasurer of the Board of Florida Healthy Kids on the Transparency Committee, a Florida CHIP program, on behalf of the Florida Hospital Association. Philip is a graduate of the Azusa Pacific University in Southern California.
“Mike and Philip are at the forefront of big transformations in their organizations,” says Ben Reigle. “They bring years of experience to our community as well as a drive to create real change in revenue cycle.”
Vigo and Boyce join Advisory Board members Kim Davis (University of Colorado Medicine), Michael Mercurio (Mass General Brigham), James English (Fresenius), Kelly Kloeckler-Thornton (UT Southwestern), Motti Edelstein (Allina Health), and Song Betancur (Duke University Health System).
About RCM Leaders Forum
RCM Leaders Forum, a vibrant community founded in 2018, bridges the gap between large conferences and paid networking events. Comprised of revenue cycle management leaders, the Forum offers a platform for like-minded, forward-looking individuals to share their struggles and successes. It is a collective effort to tackle the tough situations RMC leaders face and build a better future for healthcare finance.
