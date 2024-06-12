Miguel “Mike” Vigo IV and Philip Boyce Join RCM Leaders Forum Advisory Board

Ben Reigle, Founder of RCM Leaders Forum, announced today the appointments of Miguel “Mike” Vigo IV and Philip Boyce to the Forum’s Advisory Board. Vigo is the Chief Revenue Officer for UC San Diego Health; Boyce is the Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer for Baptist Health Jacksonville, FL. These roles are effective immediately.