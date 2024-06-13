Cypher Tech Inc. Appoints Patricia Wortham as Head of Operations
Cypher Tech, Inc., a forward-thinking company in the tech industry, is revolutionizing the corporate landscape with its unique solution designed to amplify employee experience and inclusivity while putting employee well-being at the forefront. Today, they are thrilled to announce the appointment of Patricia Wortham as Head of Operations.
Austin, TX, June 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- "We're excited to welcome Patricia Wortham to Cypher Tech," said Danish Jaffer, Founder and CEO. "Her proven track record in building effective HR departments, combined with her commitment to employee well-being and inclusion, perfectly aligns with our mission. We are confident that Patricia's leadership and strategic vision will be instrumental in scaling our operations and fostering a truly inclusive and engaged work environment."
About Patricia Wortham
Mrs. Wortham brings over 20 years of comprehensive experience in human resources across diverse sectors, including financial services, legal, and energy. Her expertise lies in constructing and tailoring HR departments to meet the unique needs and cultures of each organization.
Guided by mentors from major corporations, Mrs. Wortham embodies a balanced approach that merges strategic HR planning with empathy. This unique combination fosters connection and compassion within the workplace, ensuring that our employees feel valued and supported.
In her new role, Mrs. Wortham will leverage her expertise to support the continued growth of Cypher Tech's groundbreaking SafeSpace (https://makesafe.space) solution. This innovative platform empowers employees to share concerns, seek career guidance, and access support resources - all within a secure and inclusive environment. She will work closely with Founder and CEO, boards, and partners with the Cypher Tech team, as well as external partners and clients.
Mrs. Wortham expressed her enthusiasm: "I am thrilled to join the rapidly growing and essential segments of legal labor relations and HR employee engagement. Cypher Tech offers a solution where everyone can be heard, whether an employee or a bystander. SafeSpace provides a place to share your story, whether for incident reporting, career-building assistance, or counseling on topics such as caring for a parent, child, or yourself. The SafeSpace solution has many valuable features designed to offer support."
