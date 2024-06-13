entomo Announces Leadership Transition: Ushering in Accelerated Growth
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- entomo, a leading AI powered people experience platform transforming performance, skills and wellness in the new world of work, today announced a significant leadership transition.
Prithvi Shergill, who has served as an integral part of the entomo Group since 2019, will be transitioning from his current position as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), entomo People Experience (PX) to focus on his new role as Partner - entomo and CEO - Tomorrow.
Taking over the helm is Kavitha Venkatachalam, who will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of entomo PX and lead entomo into its next phase of hyper growth, starting June 1, 2024.
Under Prithvi's leadership, entomo PX has made significant strides in revolutionizing how organizations co-create distinctive people experiences that engage the workforce, empower them at work, and enable the workplace, delivering performance and growth in enterprises of tomorrow where teams and individuals thrive.
The company's use of advanced analytics, behavioral science and AI to drive everyday performance, growth, learning, and wellness has set new benchmarks on assimilation of progressive people practices into the flow of work.
Prithvi Shergill, noting the change said, "It has been a privilege to serve as the CEO, entomo PX. The capabilities, commitment and courage of our people to co-create with pioneering clients and partners has led to multiplying performance growth and transforming teams and individuals. I am confident that Kavitha's experience and expertise will inspire entomo PX to achieve greater heights."
Kavitha Venkatachalam who has been with entomo in various leadership roles, most recent of them as Global Partner – Sales and Solutions, brings a proven track record of success in leading high-growth organizations and has been a champion of leveraging technology to drive business transformation. With her understanding of industry and geography-specific business drivers, Kavitha is well-equipped to steer entomo to be the partner of choice for clients with aspirations to enhance value and impact for their stakeholders.
"I am excited to take on this new role and embark on this amazing journey with entomo," said Kavitha Venkatachalam. "My goal is to continue to steer entomo on our innovation and growth journey, to increasingly be the solution of choice in the People Experience domain, to drive the company into hyper growth, leveraging our cutting-edge AI-powered platform to deliver reliable, user centric people experiences. Together, we will continue to innovate and empower our clients to thrive in the future of work."
With this leadership change, entomo looks forward to further enhancing access and availability of its Generative AI-powered WorkWise.ai product, to disrupt quality of people experiences delivered. entomo remains committed to its core belief in applying intelligence and insight to execution of strategy, and to further enhance its offerings to meet the evolving needs of organizations worldwide.
For more information, please contact: info@entomo.co
About entomo
entomo is an AI powered people experience platform built for the new world of work. Powering 30mn+ users and workplaces world-wide, entomo’s GenAI powered WorkWise platform enables workforce experiences that reimagine performance, skill and wellness and provide access to financial tools using GenAI powered hyper personalized insights and nudges. entomo’s clients include Fortune 500 and other large enterprises, as well as forward thinking Governments who have embarked on enterprise, industry or national scale transformation initiatives. entomo is also voted as a leader in G2 software marketplace across multiple categories. To know more, visit https://entomo.co/request-demo/
Om Prakash
+601123258223
https://entomo.co/
