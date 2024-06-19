Mashman Consulting Group Announces New Office Location in Simmons Bank Tower
Little Rock, AR, June 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mashman Consulting Group (MCG) is thrilled to announce the opening of its new office space located at 425 W Capitol Ave, Suite 1526, Little Rock, AR 72201, in Simmons Bank Tower.
A Strategic Move for Growth and Perception
The new office in the heart of downtown Little Rock represents MCG’s dedication to embedding itself within the growing business community of Arkansas’s capital. Situated in the Simmons Bank Tower, one of the city’s most iconic buildings, this location enhances MCG’s professional image and provides an excellent environment for client engagements and business operations.
The Simmons Bank Tower, standing at 547 feet with 40 floors, is the tallest building in Arkansas and a symbol of economic vitality in Little Rock. It houses a range of businesses, from financial institutions to law firms, making it a hub of professional activity. This prime location offers Mashman Consulting Group significant visibility and accessibility, reinforcing its position as a leader in personal branding and individual reputation management.
By choosing Little Rock as its headquarters, MCG aims to support and participate in the city’s economic and social initiatives. The consulting firm plans to engage with local businesses, contribute to community projects, and provide opportunities for a local consultant’s leg.
Changing Perceptions of Little Rock
Isaac Mashman’s vision for MCG includes playing a pivotal role in altering the perception of Little Rock. Traditionally overlooked in favor of larger metropolitan areas and held back by crime, Little Rock has faced its share of negative press, often highlighting challenges rather than the city’s many strengths. However, recent efforts by the Governor and local political leaders have led to significant improvements in the city’s infrastructure, business environment, and overall quality of life. This includes the downtown Master Plan and cuts in income tax.
Here’s what Isaac had to say, “Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Mayor Frank Scott Jr. were instrumental in my decision to stay in Arkansas, and let alone launch what will be a multiple 9-figure consulting firm in its lifetime. I see a lot of potential here.” Little Rock in Mashman’s mind is ready to attract businesses and professionals from across the nation and he hopes MCG will mark the start of a wave of growth.
Isaac Mashman
501-232-0686
https://mashmancg.com
